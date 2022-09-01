Dolly Parton’s New Pet Accessory Line Is What Dreams Are Made Of
The legendary musician’s new store offers toys, clothes, and doggie apparel “with a little Dolly flair.”
In some much-needed great news, everyone’s favorite country music icon is launching a line of pet accessories. Dolly Parton’sopens in a new tab new store, Doggy Partonopens in a new tab, officially opened on Amazonopens in a new tab on Wednesday, and it’s already the greatest gift of 2022.
The line exceeds its promise of giving pups “a little Dolly flair” — our dogs can practically become Dolly Parton, complete with a blond wig, a pink cowgirl hatopens in a new tab, and a faux guitar sewed onto a sparkling pink dressopens in a new tab. Less costume-y pieces include a vintage Dolly teeopens in a new tab and a blue denim jacketopens in a new tab. And if your dog isn’t the dress-up type, they can chew on a pink high heelopens in a new tab toy or a stuffed microphoneopens in a new tab and go for a walk on a bowed gingham leashopens in a new tab. Needless to say, there’s enough Dolly to go around.
Though the line’s a delightful surprise, it’s not exactly out of the blue (or the Clear Blue Morningopens in a new tab, if you will). Parton’s a lifelong animal lover, and she has previously opened up about how she believes her dog Popeye (rest in peace) saved her lifeopens in a new tab during a dark period. When a lost dog was found at Glastonbury Festival and nicknamed Dolly in her honor, she offered to adopt him and followed up with the shelteropens in a new tab to be sure he was being taken good care of — he was later reunited with his owners.
In keeping with her animal-loving spirit, Parton has partnered with WillaB Farmopens in a new tab, a Nashville animal rescue, and will be donating a portion of the proceeds of Doggy Parton to the farm where, in Parton’s own words, “animals in need find never-ending love and care.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
