Sex and the City has gained a cult following that has spanned decades, and it’s clear that this show is never going out of style. With the popular spin-off show, And Just Like That, returning for a third season May 29th, it seems that even the biggest celebrities have been struck with a dose of SATC fever. Mega-babe and Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, was recently spotted sporting Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic newspaper print dress opens in new tab from designer John Galliano’s Dior autumn/winter 2000 collection, proving that the world of SATC still lives rent-free in so many people’s minds.

But let’s face it: This franchise was never just about the main characters; we’ve seen so many memorable people come and go in all of the ladies’ lives. There was, of course, Mr. Big, whom we now know by his full name, John James Preston, who sadly was killed off in the first episode of AJLT; there was Carrie’s beloved BFF Stanford Blatch, as well as the not-so-popular Alexander Petrovsky, who whisked Carrie away to Paris; plus the many, many other guys they all dated from the man who broke up with Carrie on a Post-It, to the doctor who told Miranda he loved her on a cookie.

But enough about them, we’re here to talk about the pets who’ve graced the screen. So, in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion, I couldn’t help but wonder... were the pets actually as iconic as their human co-stars? Let’s take a look.

Courtesy of HBO

Charlotte York-Goldenblatt’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte has always been one of the most animal-focused SATC characters, and her dog, Elizabeth Taylor, is regularly mentioned throughout the show’s history. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was given to Charlotte by a woman she met in the park and immediately went on to become a much-loved member of the York-Goldenblatt family.

When the pup is revealed to be unexpectedly pregnant, the York-Goldenblatts vow to keep all of Elizabeth Taylor’s puppies and raise them as part of their family. Charlotte’s dogs quickly became part of her on-screen persona, with a heartwarming scene in the first SATC movie, when Charlotte overcomes her fear of running during pregnancy and takes her dogs on a wintery jog through Central Park. Don’t fear for the pups’ little legs; as Adopt a Pet notes opens in new tab : “Regular exercise is important to keep them happy and healthy, so be ready to take them for strolls in the neighborhood or visits to a nearby park.”

In AJLT, it would seem that, given the years that have gone by, Elizabeth Taylor has now sadly passed away. Charlotte’s new dog, an English Bulldog named Richard Burton, is likely a planned homage and a sweet reference to one of Taylor’s famous beaus. It’s a super cute nod that true fans of the series will understand and appreciate.

Courtesy of HBO

Aidan Shaw’s Brittany Spaniel, Pete

It’s no secret that I’ve always been a fan of Mr. Big over Aidan Shaw and have publicly aired my thoughts on this opens in new tab . However, Aidan comes from a farming background and has a soft spot for animals. His dog, Pete, is a Brittany Spaniel opens in new tab , and he stole the screen in the episode where we first meet Aidan. It’s made immediately clear that Pete is a huge part of Aidan’s life; the character brings the pup everywhere he goes. When Pete runs over to Carrie, showering her with plenty of licks and affection, she and Aiden have their memorable “meet-cute.”

The Brittany Spaniel, or Breton Spaniel, is a French breed, bred primarily for bird hunting. They are very energetic, intelligent, and loyal dogs who love to be with their people. We are given a sense of Pete’s energetic nature when Aidan trusts Carrie to walk him, and during a run-in with Mr. Big, Pete runs off! Luckily, Pete is found safe and well, but perhaps dog parenthood was one Manolo step too far for Carrie at that point in her life!

Courtesy of HBO

Samantha Jones’s Yorkshire Terrier, Baby

Samantha adopts her Yorkshire Terrier opens in new tab , Baby, who, in her first on-screen appearance, is seen humping a stuffed toy, as the shelter staff member explains, “She’s been fixed, but she hasn’t lost the urge.” This pampered pooch was soon spoiled (and fashionably styled) by Samantha as part of her spending spree. Baby makes a few appearances throughout the SATC movie and can be seen during the iconic New Year’s Eve montage scene, humping a pillow in the background of Samantha and Smith Jarred’s romantic evening in. Carrie is also less than impressed when the frisky pup decides to hump her $300 pillow.

It’s no surprise that a character as sex positive and iconic as Samantha was drawn to a female dog who exhibited this type of behavior, but how would it be handled in real life? I spoke to animal behaviorist Emily Birch opens in new tab to find out why this would happen (and how pet parents can handle it).

Birch explains: “Humping inanimate objects can be harmless and give your dog an appropriate outlet for the behavior; however, humping people or other dogs can get them into trouble and is something you may need to redirect. The way to do this is to understand what is making them want to hump and then give them an alternative to that. For example, they may hump dogs when they’re feeling anxious in play and a bit conflicted. To help this, you’d call them out of play before they feel like this and help them to have appropriate lower arousal interactions.”

Carrie Bradshaw’s cat, Shoe

This adorable, scene-stealing kitten gave us cuteness overload when he first appeared in AJLT season 2, episode 11. He was initially brought over to Carrie’s apartment by her friend Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), who was working in a veterinary clinic. Carrie went on to keep the kitten, naming him Shoe after he kept climbing into her iconic Manolos.

Transcending from on-screen antics to heartwarming real-life moments, Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, actually adopted the kitten from the Connecticut Humane Society opens in new tab , and he now lives with the actress, her husband Matthew Broderick, and their family, where he answers to the name Lotus. He’s regularly featured on SJP’s Instagram opens in new tab alongside fellow family cats, Rémy and Smila.

That’s a wrap on the animals of SATC — for now. Who knows what animals will try to steal the spotlight from our favorite New York City characters this season.