Sarah Jessica Parker Adopted the “AJLT” Cat

Over its past two seasons, Max’s Sex and the City continuation, And Just Like That has done a lot of…inexplicable things. Having Brady and Lily hook up, Che Pasa opens in a new tab , everything that has happened to Miranda — but maybe one of the most mind-boggling was that Carrie Bradshaw adopted a cat. Not that I’m not thrilled to have cat representation on AJLT. (Remember Miranda’s cat from the original, Fatty?) But Carrie adopting a cat would have never been on my long-running SATC bingo card.

How Carrie Became a Cat Mom

After Che’s aforementioned sitcom, Che Pasa, fails to get a network pickup, and they are smoking themself into a depressed oblivion, Che goes back to their roots and begins working at the veterinarian’s office, where they worked before they made it big in the comedy scene. Che’s future love interest brings a gaggle of kittens to the office, one of whom Carrie adopts and names Shoe.

The adorable kitten opens in a new tab is clearly a star, but considering Carrie only recently started using her stove to cook instead of housing old issues of Vogue, I certainly didn’t think Carrie would actually adopt the cat. But in the finale of season two, as Carrie has a last supper to say goodbye to her long-time apartment, she introduces everyone to her new kitten, who has fallen asleep in one of Carrie’s shoes. Plus, it’s Carrie Bradshaw; what else would she name a pet?

And That Cat Went Home With SJP

And obviously, if the “Shoe” fits, you have to adopt him. Sarah Jessica Parker posted on Instagram that “Shoe” now has a forever home with her and husband Matthew Broderick. Lotus, as he was named off-camera, now joins Parker and Broderick’s other cats Rémy and Smilia, whom they adopted in May 2022. Parker adopted Lotus from the Connecticut Humane Society opens in a new tab (CHS). Parker has long posted about her and Broderick’s other pets, a dog named Kissy Broderick opens in a new tab , and a cat named Gemmy opens in a new tab . She has also spoken about their pets of the past, including Sally opens in a new tab , Broderick’s first dog when the pair met.

On Tuesday, SJP announced her new addition on Instagram: “He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the [Connecticut Humane Society.] Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that’s because he is. X, SJ”

CHS also shared the news on their Facebook , writing: “Some pets get really exciting foster homes while they’re here at the Connecticut Humane Society. Little Lotus got to be on the set of And Just Like That with Sarah Jessica Parker in Manhattan! Did you see his adorable debut? And #spoileralert , Lotus liked the spotlight so much, he’s decided to stay on the show!”

We’ll See More of Shoe Yet

While the Parker-Broderick household is full of feline friends, there’s also been a plethora of great pets on SATC and AJLT. First, we have Scout, Steve’s dog, after whom he names his and Aidan’s bar. Then, Carrie loses opens in a new tab Aidan’s dog, Pete, when she’s having an affair with Big — see why I’m skeptical? And of course, Charlotte’s beloved King Charles Spaniel, Elizabeth Taylor opens in a new tab , a true lady who lunched. Thankfully, Charlotte now has Richard Burton opens in a new tab , a stunning British Bulldog, who deserves all the Instagram followers she’s desperately trying to get him.