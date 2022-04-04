Animal Advocacy · Kinship

lifestyle

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

Ellos Son La Razon, the shelter in Ensenada we have been rescuing dogs from since 2017, is closing it’s doors in 2 months.

Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.

Two cats sitting inside in the sun.

The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.

PA State Police responded to a welfare check at a residence in Erie County.

You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.

Couple shopping with their dog in a store.

Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.

Spencer, who runs SB Mowing, was making a video when he stumbled on a cat with an injured leg.

How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.

In addition to lowering the risk of cancer and certain types of infections, spaying and neutering can reduce unwanted behaviors and even extend the lifespan of our beloved companions.

You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

AHS is a no-kill animal shelter that has been saving the lives of animals since 1952.

Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.

a dog in a crate being carried onto a plane by volunteers

Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.

Couple hug their Pit Bull dog outside on the beach.

And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.

Two volunteers holding puppies at Our Big Fat Caribbean Rescue!

Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”

Afro american woman, caucasian man and their pit bull dog together.

If passed, it will mark progress in the fight against breed-specific legislation.

Dog in Flood Waters.

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

The Animal Welfare Act is meant to protect over a million animals housed in puppy mills, roadside zoos and research facilities across the U.S.

Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

Three-legged Boxer mix playing with a tennis ball at a dog park.

“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”

Woman holding two young kittens.

And what you can do to help.

