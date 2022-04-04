Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
Here’s how to recognize the signs that you’ve encountered one.
The annual festival will delight cat lovers in 250 theaters nationwide.
You can help a local shelter get them the medical care they need.
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
How his viral video led to critical help for Edgar and Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary in Texas.
You can show your support for the SDHS at the San Diego Superior Court through Wednesday of this week.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
If passed, it will mark progress in the fight against breed-specific legislation.
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
And what you can do to help.