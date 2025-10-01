40 Kittens Found in Freezer of Home—16 More Cats Rescued From Dangerous Conditions

On Tuesday, the frozen bodies of 40 dead cats were recovered from the freezer of a home in Rensselaer, New York. Local resident Pamela Brown Mead had been evicted from her home and willingly surrendered the animals to law enforcement. Police contacted the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) after learning about Mead’s animal hoarding.

“They knew that there was going to be a large number of cats inside the property, so they requested us to come assist,” Andrew Fiumano, director of Humane Law Enforcement at the MHSS, told News10 opens in new tab .

To make matters even more tragic, the 40 deceased cats found bagged and wrapped in the freezer were mostly newborns and young kittens. According to Rensselaer police Chief Warren Famiglietti, it would be too difficult and expensive to examine the cats’ cause of death. The home was also reportedly covered in overwhelming amounts of animal waste, to the point where the first responders were choking on the air due to the high ammonia levels.

There is good news in this terrible situation, though. Authorities were able rescue 16 cats from the unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Twelve cats were rescued during the initial search, with four more rescued later in the afternoon. While the rescued cats came in with fleas, dirt, and upper respiratory infections, thankfully none of them had any chronic illnesses or urgent wounds that would require surgery or long-term treatment.