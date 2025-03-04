53 Cats Were Saved From a “Filthy” Storage Unit in Pennsylvania

Friday, an animal control officer in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, made a horrific discovery when he found 53 cats living in an overcrowded and unsanitary storage unit. The cats are now receiving medical treatment, and charges are pending against the person who endangered these animals.

After finding the cats, Animal Control reached out to the Bucks County SPCA, the shelter shared in a Facebook post. Upon their arrival, the SPCA response team discovered dozens of cats in filthy, cramped enclosures — including many who were visibly sick.

The SPCA response team, with the cooperation of the storage site, moved cats from the unit to safety. “Our medical team examined each one upon arrival at the shelter to identify their needs and prioritize treatment,” the SPCA shared. “By the end of the day, all the rescued animals were settled into clean safe housing at the BCSPCA Lahaska and Quakertown Shelters.”

The medical team treated cats for a variety of ailments, including ear mites, fleas, upper respiratory infections, and ulcerated wounds resulting from unsanitary living conditions. After treatment — and with plenty of food, water, and attention — the cats are on the mend, playing and making biscuits.

The SPCA adds that the investigation against the cats’ guardian is ongoing. “We believe the cats are not originally from the Lower Bucks area where the storage facility is located,” the shelter explained opens in a new tab on Instagram. “They were housed in the unheated unit for less than 2 weeks while their owner was searching for new housing. The owner is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty and neglect.”

An employee at the storage facility told Action News opens in a new tab that the storage unit’s owner claims she recently lost her home in a fire and could not bring her cats to temporary housing. “This seems to be a situation more of someone who maybe starts out with good intentions and is going to take care of these cats, but 53 is just too much in any kind of home setting,” Cindy Kelly with Bucks County told Action News. He adds that there were up to six cats in each container, and they were living without water.

To help assist these cats with their medical treatment and comfort as they wait for permanent homes, you can donate to the Bucks County SPCA Animal Relief Fund.