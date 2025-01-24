Since January 7, multiple wildfires have spread across Southern California, causing widespread destruction; two of the fires, Palisades and Eaton, are among the most catastrophic wildfires opens in a new tab in California’s history. According to NBC News, opens in a new tab at one point, nearly 200,000 residents were under evacuation orders. (This week, more than 30,000 people were under evacuation orders opens in a new tab as another fire broke out 50 miles north of LA.)

As they fled their homes, many were forced to part ways with their pets — whether because their neighborhood was closed off while they were away from home opens in a new tab or they were unable to find a place to stay that accepted animals. To save these vulnerable pets, as well as stray animals and wildlife, one Los Angeles shelter leapt to immediate action. Pasadena Humane has spent the past weeks dedicated to rescuing animals displaced by the wildfires. The organization has taken in 800 animals to date, and they need your help as they continue their life-saving work.

Pasadena Humane’s heroic efforts

As fires began to spread, the organization was quickly overwhelmed by an influx of animal drop-offs by people who couldn’t bring their pets with them to their temporary shelter. “The line stretched for nearly a block,” Kevin McManus, opens in a new tab a Pasadena Humane employee, told People. “We have cats in people’s offices, dogs in pop-up crates in our training room. We even had a pony in one of our garages.”

In addition to caring for dropped-off animals, Pasadena Humane distributed food, litter, and other necessities through their pet food pantry to people in need; they also worked with wildlife organizations to care for a variety of animals, including birds, bunnies, pigs, and one 200-pound tortoise opens in a new tab . And as the days went on, their focus continued to evolve.

Providing medical care

The shelter rapidly realized a tragic reality: Many of the animals coming into their space were injured, suffering burns from the fires. Their team of veterinarians acted tirelessly to save their lives and ease their pain.

On Instagram, Pasadena Humane shared the story of one cat whose life they saved. “He was found outside by a nice community member who rushed straight to us for help,” the shelter wrote. opens in a new tab “His face and body are covered in burns. Our Veterinary team has wasted no time treating him, cleaning his wounds and giving him eye drops to help with his eye irritation due to smoke exposure. He is safe in our ICU, where he is resting in an oxygen kennel as he recovers.”

Reuniting lost pets with family

Pasadena Humane adopted a policy of holding stray animals for 30 days, allowing people time to locate their lost pets. Once the 30-day mark has passed, unclaimed pets are eligible to be available for adoption.

After medical treatment or temporary shelter, many pets have now returned safely home. “Since the Eaton Fire, we have reunited over 1,000 pets with their families — more than 300 at Pasadena Humane and over 700 in the field,” Pasadena Humane shared on Instagram. opens in a new tab

On-the-ground rescue

On January 10, Pasadena Humane received permission opens in a new tab from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to send teams into the burn areas. Pasadena Humane’s Animal Control Officers brought found animals back to the shelter, where they were treated for injuries. They also set out traps to find any animals wandering in dangerous and devastated areas. “Thanks to the support of statewide and national animal welfare partners, we are mobilizing all available resources to expand search and rescue efforts,“ they wrote on Instagram opens in a new tab .

How the community stepped up

As employees, veterinarians, and volunteers worked around the clock to save pets in danger, the community stepped in to ease the burden. Pasadena Humane posted a call for donations on social media, and their needs were rapidly met. “People were lining up to donate goods and volunteer,” McManus told People. “Our entire parking lot was quickly filled with items.”

Additionally, their work was made possible by many other local shelters that took in animals dropped off to Pasadena Humane, allowing more pets to find safety. “This effort has made an immeasurable difference, freeing up space for us to take in evacuated and stray animals in need,” Pasadena Humane shared on social media. opens in a new tab

Many of these shelters are doing their own on-the-ground rescue and providing medical assistance to pets in need. Some of these organizations include the San Diego Humane Society, opens in a new tab Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, opens in a new tab Little Bitty Animal Sanctuary, Inc., Santa Barbara Humane, opens in a new tab Sacramento SPCA, opens in a new tab and Humane Society Ventura County. opens in a new tab For a list of other shelters doing life-saving work, visit our guide opens in a new tab to how you can help animals affected by the Los Angeles fires.

How to help Pasadena Humane

Pasadena Humane has currently paused adoptions as they focus on their active rescue missions. At this moment, the best way to help is by donating financially. “This will give us the flexibility to cover critical expenses like medical care, facility maintenance, and support for lifesaving programs that ensure every animal has the best chance at a happy ending,” their website states. opens in a new tab

“Pasadena Humane is deeply grateful for the incredible support we have received from animal lovers in our community, across the country, and even around the world,” a Pasadena Humane representative tells Kinship in a statement. “Your generosity enables us to provide life-saving care, including emergency medical treatment and essential resources, to animals affected by the Eaton Fire, helping them recover from this heartbreaking disaster.”

To donate to Pasadena Humane, visit the link below.