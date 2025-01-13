Last Tuesday, Casey Colvin was separated from his two dogs while evacuating his Los Angeles home during the Palisades fire — with one pup running away into the chaos. After five days of relentlessly searching for his lost dog, Oreo, the pup was found among the rubble, and Colvin and Oreo’s moving reunion was captured on video.

Colvin was at work when an evacuation order was issued for his home. He rushed back toward his house to save his two dogs Oreo and Tika Tika Tika. On his way, he met Liz Kreutz, a reporter for NBC who shared Colvin’s story in an Instagram post opens in a new tab . “I literally rescued them off the street. They deserve better than that. How do I get to my house?” Colvin asked Kreutz. opens in a new tab

A firefighter saw Colvin in tears and offered to help, returning to Colvin’s home to search for his pups. The firefighter was able to rescue Tika Tika Tika, but Oreo ran out of the house.

Hours later, Colvin’s house burned to the ground. Kreutz took to social media to share a photo of Oreo, urging people to keep an eye out for the missing dog.

Shortly after, Kreutz posted an update opens in a new tab that Oreo had been spotted twice, and was last “seen sleeping in the rubble of a neighbors home.” Colvin left food and water out for Oreo and enlisted the help of a professional dog trapper. Firefighters insisted that Colvin stay away from the area, but they refilled Oreo’s dog bowl for him.

Then, Sunday, Colvin was told that Oreo was hiding in a neighbor’s home. Colvin and Kreutz rushed over, and Oreo ran full-speed toward Colvin.

In the touching video, Colvin can be seen cheering, triumphantly running into the street with Oreo in his arms. “You’re alive! You’re alive! Oh, thank you Jesus. Thank you God,” he said before turning toward Kreutz and adding, “Where are you NBC? Liz, oh honey, thank you. I’m never gonna let him go.”