How to Help Pets Affected by the Devastating LA Fires
See which local shelters are taking pets (and who needs your donations right now).
This week, wildfires are ravagingopens in a new tab the greater Los Angeles area, forcing 130,000 residents to evacuateopens in a new tab, destroying homes, and killing at least five peopleopens in a new tab, with the death toll expected to rise. And, as with any natural disaster of this magnitude, animal shelters are becoming overwhelmed with displaced pets.
On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that more than 180 animalsopens in a new tab of all “shapes and sizes” had been dropped off at Pasadena Humane opens in a new tab in the previous 24 hours. Later that day, they posted on Instagram opens in a new tab that they taken in at least 300 animals. On Thursday, the shelter sharedopens in a new tab that they had received “thousands of comments and messages in the past day” but that they are “unable to respond to every message at this time” and are most in need of monetary donations.
“There is a pig here on site right now,” Kevin McManus, the public relations manager for the shelter, told the Times. “We had a pony up until about 15 minutes ago.” He added: “We’ve had to start moving everybody around like Tetris pieces,” Mr. McManus said. “We still have a line of people with their pets outside, waiting to bring them in.”
Megan Fenner, the administrator for the Lange Foundationopens in a new tab, told the Times that at least 60 pet parents had called her, panicking about what they were going to do with their pets as the fires raged on. Meanwhile, a veterinarian named Dr. Annie Harvilicz, who runs the Animal Wellness Foundation, has opened up an empty animal hospital opens in a new tabin Marina del Rey to pets who could not evacuate with their guardians.
Pet parents, will, not doubt, continue to seek resources and stay on alert, especially as unpredictable winds can change the fires’ paths. Below, we highlight the evacuation centers and shelters open to locals, as well as organizations that are helping right now.
Where pet parents can go with or take their pets
Because of the mandatory evacuation orders caused by the Palisades and Hurst fires, Los Angeles Department of Animal Services is telling pet parentsopens in a new tab to take their pets to Westwood Recreation Center located at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in LA and to Ritchie Valens Rec Center located at 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., in Pacoima. For the latest on evacuation updates , go to this linkopens in a new tab.
Per NBC4 Los Angelesopens in a new tab, the following shelters accept people and small animals:
Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles
Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St., Pasadena
El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills
Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima
Sepulveda Recreation Center: Address: 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City
The following animal shelters are accepting pets. Check availability hereopens in a new tab:
Small animal shelters
Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills
Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St., Baldwin Park
Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St., Gardena
Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic
Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave., Downey
El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills
Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave. I, Lancaster
Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy., Palmdale
Large animal shelters
Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster
Industry Hills Expo: 16200 Temple Ave., City of Industry
Pomona Fairplex (horses only): 1101 W. Mckinley Ave., Pomona
Check the third slide here for more options for animal boarding:
Where to donate or volunteer right now
For those of us outside of the Los Angeles area who want to help how we can, please visit the websites and social media for the following organizations.
Editor’s note: Kinship will continue to add more resources as these events progress.
Pasadena Humane Society
As Pasadena Humane continues to get more requests to help local animals, donations, both monetary and the items on their Amazon wishlist, are crucial. Help at the link below.
SPCALA
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (SPCALA) started taking in animals on Wednesday morning, per their Instagram accountopens in a new tab. You can donate to them at the link below.
Animal Wellness Foundation
The organization is filling its old animal hospital building in Marina Del Rey “with any animals that needed to be evacuated but couldn’t go with their pet parent.”
Canine Rescue Club
If you can volunteer as a temporary foster to help families in need, now is the time. Canine Rescue Club has posted on Instagramopens in a new tab calling for people to apply at the below link.
