Gov. Newsom Signs California Bills to Tackle Puppy Mills and Cat Declawing

On Thursday, California governor Gavin Newsom signed four new bills to protect pets and their humans. Three of the bills specifically target puppy mills, while the fourth one officially bans cat declawing across the state.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and it’s time to shine a light on puppy mills,” Newsom wrote in a press release opens in new tab . “Greater transparency in pet purchases will bring to light abusive practices that take advantage of pets in order to exploit hopeful pet owners. Today’s legislation protects both animals and Californians by addressing fraudulent pet breeding and selling practices.”

About the bills

The first of the bills requires pet sellers to disclose the pet’s origin and health information. This is to protect prospective pet parents from getting scammed, especially since 80 percent of sponsored pet ads opens in new tab may be fake. It also prevents these sellers from demanding non-refundable deposits, because often this leads to pet parents paying large prices for a pet who ends up being riddled with health issues.

The next bill prevents third-party brokers from selling pets bred by others for profit, because many puppy mills pose as small breeders by hiring a third-party. It’s not just dogs; the bill also extends protections to cats and rabbits. The third bill requires dog importers to submit health certificates to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). Additionally, the CDFA must provide the certificates to whoever requests it. This will hopefully make a pet’s health records more accessible.