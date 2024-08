The annual report r aises awareness for animal cruelty and this inhumane practice.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has long been leading the fight against puppy mills — cramped, poorly sanitized facilities where dogs are bred for profit. There are approximately 10,000 active puppy mills opens in a new tab in the United States; 2.6 million puppies born in puppy mills are sold each year.

By supporting legislation, conducting undercover investigations, and leading on-the-ground rescue missions, the HSUS is constantly working to end cruel breeding practices. They recently released their annual