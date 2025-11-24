The Truth About Kill Shelters—and Why They Need Your Help

The thought of an animal in a shelter has always broken my heart. When I was little, the “dog pound” scene in Lady and the Tramp tore me up, and I couldn’t look at the “shelter animal of the week” in our neighborhood newspaper (this was pre-internet) without feeling a big old punch to the gut. It often sent me into a crying spiral. By the time I was in college, I was a staunch advocate for the no-kill movement.

I felt so sad about the plight of dogs in regular shelters that one day, as a broke 19-year-old college student, I showed up at the kill shelter in my university town and told them to give me the dog who had the least amount of time left. She was a young tri-color Shepherd / Collie mix I named Zooey. I didn’t understand why every shelter couldn’t have a no-kill policy. Did people want pets like Zooey to die?

To me, kill shelters — which are also known as “open-admission shelters” because they typically do not refuse any animal — were a depressing place where depressing things happened. (Many shelters that practice euthanasia may consider themselves “no-kill” if they manage to save 90 percent of the animals, while I personally would still classify that as a “kill” shelter.) Outside of adopting Zooey and our family dog, Brandy, from an open-admissions shelter, I tried not to think about them because it was too hard to bear witness to what animals go through there.

What I did not realize is that by looking away, I was part of the problem: If kill shelters scared me, I wondered how terrified the animals must feel. And even if not every animal can be saved, wouldn’t it be better to do what I could to help and offer companionship?