New York Governor Is Giving $10 Million to Help Animal Shelters

On November 18, Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding the New York State Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund — a state-funded program that supports animal shelter improvement projects. This year, New York will give $10 million to animal welfare organizations , supporting rescues in construction, renovation, and expansion.

The New York State Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund was launched in 2017 to aid shelters, rescues, humane societies, and non-profit pounds across the state; it’s the only state-funded program of its kind in the country. Including the $10 million announced earlier this week, the fund has allocated about $48 million dollars to 161 organizations in its eight years.

“As we enter the eighth round of funding for the Companion Animal Capital Fund, the importance of this critical funding cannot be overstated,” Governor Hochul said in a press release opens in new tab . “Animal shelters and humane societies are essential in providing a safe, caring environment for companion animals as they wait for their forever homes. This funding continues to make a meaningful difference by equipping these facilities with the resources they need to enhance animal care and welfare.”

Last year, projects funded by the initiative included updates to living spaces, improved HVAC and heating systems, expanded medical facilities, and general infrastructure updates. The fund has enable shelters to provide better living conditions to the animals in their care as those pets await adoption.