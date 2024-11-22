New York City Passed Legislation Banning the Sale of Dogs and Cats in Pet Stores

A handful of other cities and states have done the same in an effort to end the puppy mill pipeline.

Yesterday, The New York City Council passed a bill opens in a new tab to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats in retail pet shops. Any person who sells an animal will be required to receive a permit from the city’s Health Department. The legislation is a step toward ending the puppy mill pipeline, a cruel, for-profit practice that has harmed pets for years.

In puppy mills, mother dogs are kept in inhumane conditions, living in unsanitary cages without access to veterinary care, individualized attention, or adequate space. After a litter is born, the pups are taken away and sold to pet stores. According to the Humane Society of the United States, opens in a new tab there are about 10,000 puppy mills currently active in the United States.

“They say that a moral progress of a society can be judged by the way its animals are treated, and I think we’re here today because we can all agree that the greatest city in the world needs to do a much better job at being the most humane city in the world,” Council Member Justin Brannan said at a hearing for the bill. Legislators heard from representatives from the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC), the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), and other concerned residents and activists. The bill passed on a 40-5 vote.

The bill brings the city into alignment with a state law, the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, opens in a new tab that is set to take effect December 15. The act was signed into law in 2022, followed by a two year period allowing pet-sellers to prepare for the transition.

Other states have already restricted pet stores from selling dogs and cats. California was the first to do so when they passed the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act opens in a new tab in 2017. Maryland, Maine, Washington, Illinois, and Oregon have similar laws on the books — and many cities opens in a new tab have passed local legislation.

“The cute puppies, kittens, and bunnies in pet store windows mask a sad reality: these animals are products of horrific neglect in puppy mills,” Manhattan Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said in 2022. opens in a new tab “Puppy, kitty, and bunny mills use and abuse animals to churn out pets for sale, which are often riddled with congenital diseases that cost unsuspecting consumers hundreds or thousands of dollars in veterinary bills and incalculable emotional stress.”