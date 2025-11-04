Animal Shelters Overwhelmed as ICE Raids Force Families to Leave Pets Behind

As immigration crackdowns increase in frequency, animal rescues around the country are facing an influx of surrendered and abandoned animals. A Tampa rescue is the latest animal welfare organization affected by the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations. Mercy Full Project told Fox 13 News opens in new tab that it is taking in a record number of abandoned pets whose guardians were forced to leave the country; according to founder Heydi Acuna, the organization did not anticipate the sheer volume of animals left behind.

“We have these families contacting us to see how we can help because they don’t have a place for the animals,” Acuna said. “It’s a crisis we were not expecting.”

Mercy Full Project has taken in many dogs surrendered by undocumented families who chose to leave the country voluntarily. And then there are the animals abandoned after their guardians were detained and deported. Since ICE is not responsible for any property left in the wake of a raid, pets can sometimes be left alone in empty residences. One such case was Mud, a dog discovered by a neighbor in a backyard weeks after his family was deported suffering from severe skin infections, heartworm, and hookworm.

"His organs are still not working properly," Acuna said. "We’re doing bloodwork and biopsies to try to save him."