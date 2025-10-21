Are Pets Only for the Rich? Survey Says 1 in 7 Pet Parents Are in ‘Pet Poverty’

With the cost of living rising and Americans tightening their budgets overall, many pet parents are facing real concerns over how to best care for their animals. A new survey conducted by MetLife Pet Insurance opens in new tab shed some light on just how dire the problem is.

According to the survey, one in seven ( 15 percent) of pet parents in the United States are in “pet poverty,” meaning they're in “ a reality where financial struggles make it difficult to provide even basic care for companion animals. ” And to make matters worse, nearly 39 percent have gone into debt to pay for their pets’ medical care, with an average balance of $450. While one in five (22 percent) of pet parents currently carry over $2,000 in pet-related debt.

To help accommodate their budgets, many pet parents surveyed are making changes to their own lives, like cutting back on going out to dinner, skipping hobbies, and delaying their other debt payments. Some people are even taking on side gigs to help pay for expenses.

Most pet parents point to inflation as the reason behind their recent debt. Rising costs are affecting basically everything — groceries, transportation, rent, and more — all while salaries remain stagnant opens in new tab . A separate study from Rover also indicates that over half of pet parents opens in new tab are worried about the effects of tariffs on their regular pet costs.