Shailene Woodley on How Adopting Her Cats Changed Her Life

Do you talk to your pets? Shailene Woodley is trying to play it cool. “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” she says, tight-lipped and mischievous, before giving in. “Of course I talk to them!” She laughs. “I ask them about their days, about their dreams… I ask them their opinion on things.”

Shailene Woodley is, of course, the enormously talented actor you know from Big Little Lies, the Divergent movie series, and upcoming gangster movie Motor City — which just wowed the audiences at both Venice and Toronto film festivals. But Shailene Woodley is also a pet mom to two rescued cats: Bear and Pharrah. And, just like us, her pets are the center of her world.

“One of my favorite feelings in the world is when Pharrah curls herself into my lap while I’m reading or working on my computer,” she says. “It’s such a gentle way of expressing ‘I love you, thank you for making me feel safe’.” And, despite Bear being a little more energetic, he manages to make her feel the same. “When Bear wakes me up in the middle of the night with his nocturnal, rambunctious nature — despite how annoying it is in the moment when sleep is needed, just knowing he’s out there enjoying his life brings me unparalleled joy.”

Youssef Shoufan