emotional support
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
- lifestyle
Shockingly, Your Pet Will Enhance Your Mindfulness Practice
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
- lifestyle
How Do I Register an Emotional Support Animal?
Confused about ESA rules? Here’s a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about emotional support animals registration.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
- lifestyle
You Can’t Fly With Your Your ESA, But Your PSD Is Welcome on a Plane
Find out how here, including what the heck those acronyms mean.
- lifestyle
Chemistry Between People and Dogs Is Real (It’s Science)
How the “love hormone” oxytocin connects us with our pups.
- shopping
8 Calming Products That Help My Dog’s Anxiety
Compression vests, interactive toys, and pheromone sprays will be game-changers this Fourth of July.
- lifestyle
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
- lifestyle
Add The Street Vet’s New Book to Your Summer Reading List
What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope will help you see pet parenthood with new eyes.
- lifestyle
How Artist Grace Miceli’s Dog, Tony, Helps Her Deal
“I was like, ‘How can I draw myself without drawing my actual self?’ We have this sort of symbiotic relationship — he’s become this character that I’m able to explore things through...”
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog On a Mindful Nature Walk
Wellness experts and animal trainers agree: a tuned-in spring outing can be restorative for both people and pets.
- lifestyle
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.
- behavior
Does Your Pet Need Therapy?
Dogs and cats can’t read self-help books, so a veterinary behaviorist explains how your pet may benefit from being in treatment.
- lifestyle
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the “spiritual journey” of pet parenthood.
- lifestyle
5 Ways Minna Lee and Her Corgi Prioritize Their Collective Mental Health
The wellness entrepreneur on living with and learning from her anxious dog, from taking breaks to setting boundaries.
- lifestyle
Photographer Bridget Badore & Queso Share Zodiac Signs, Personal Spaces, Lots of Feelings
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?