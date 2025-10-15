Boston’s Airport Now Has Therapy Dogs to Help Comfort Stressed Out Travelers

Between constant delays and cancellations opens in new tab , cramped seats, and rising flight prices, air travel is rarely a fun or relaxing time these days. But if your travel plans bring you by Boston’s Logan Airport anytime soon, you might be in for a cuddly reprieve.

Logan Airport is introducing BOS PAWS, a new therapy dog program that is a partnership between the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs opens in new tab . BOS PAWS is designed to offer anxious travelers some adorable stress-relief. This is the latest initiative at the Logan Airport improve the travel experience, but therapy dogs are a lot cuter than fast Wi-Fi and refurbished restrooms.

The dogs currently enlisted in the BOS PAWS crew include a Giant Schnauzer named Remington, a West Highland Terrier named Buster, and a French Bulldog named Waffles. While wearing little vests that say “pet me,” the dogs will wander through the terminals in the company of their handlers. Ideally, petting these very good working dogs will brighten the days of some weary travelers.

“At Boston Logan, we are very focused on creating a seamless and stress-free experience for travelers from the minute they walk into our terminals,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement opens in new tab . “BOS PAWS will hopefully put smiles on the faces of many travelers and provide comfort to those who may feel anxious or stressed during their journey. Spend a few minutes with Waffles or Buster before your flight, you’ll love it.”