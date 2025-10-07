Forget Fancy Creams—New Study Finds Dogs May be the Key to Looking Younger

Yes, dogs provide vital friendship, unconditional love, and undying devotion — but did you know that apparently in addition to keeping you mentally spry opens in new tab as you get older, they can help reduce physical signs of aging? A new study opens in new tab focusing on female veterans and service dogs shows that dogs can actually slow biological aging. Man’s best friend isn’t just a cute moniker; dogs are out here affecting cell structure and reducing stress.

The research was done by Florida Atlantic University opens in new tab in collaboration with the University of Maryland School of Nursing, the Medical College of Georgia, and Warrior Canine Connection Inc and focused on female veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. The participants were enrolled in an 8-week service dog training problem, with the idea that the purpose-driven mission could help decrease psychological and biological stress markers. The study also took the participants’ combat experience into account.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that women have served in the military for decades, most studies still remain centered on men. Despite higher reports of PTSD, female veterans remain vastly understudied, especially when compared to their male counterparts.

This new study specifically looked at the participants’ heart rate variability, PTSD symptom severity, perceived stress, and anxiety, as well as their telomere length. Telomeres are the long sequences of repetitive DNA at the ends of chromosomes. They basically serve as safeguards for genetic information. With each cell division, they shorten, so they’re used as indicators of aging. Critically for this study, they were used to measure physical stress, since stress can often affect cellular aging — and cellular aging itself leads to physical aging, especially thin skin and wrinkles.