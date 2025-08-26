Turns Out Your Pet Might Be Your Best Anti-Ageing Secret
As if we needed any more reasons to love them...
Share Article
Can walking the dog really sharpen your memory? Or could curling up with a cat actually help you hold onto your words? An 18-year studyopens in new tab of 16,000 adults across Europe found that dog and cat parents experienced slower cognitive decline than people without pets in their lives.
It’s a reminder that our animal friends may be more than just loyal companions – they could also be quiet guardians of our long-term brain health (as if we didn’t love them enough already). From the structure of daily routines to the boost of physical activity, and from the comfort of emotional bonding to the relief of stress, pets seem to play a surprisingly powerful role in building what scientists call “cognitive reserve”: the brain’s ability to adapt, protect itself and stay resilient as we age.
Dogs, memory and daily routines
The results of the study varied depending on the animal by your side. Dog parents, for instance, were found to hold on to a sharper memory, which is a reassuring thought in a world where dementia and Alzheimer’s are on the riseopens in new tab.
“Routine activities like dog-walking may be the reason”, says consultant neurologist Dr Steve Allderopens in new tab. “Repetition reinforces memory pathways while walking stimulates brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports hippocampal health and memory consolidation.”