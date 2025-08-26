As if we needed any more reasons to love them...

Can walking the dog really sharpen your memory? Or could curling up with a cat actually help you hold onto your words? An 18-year study opens in new tab of 16,000 adults across Europe found that dog and cat parents experienced slower cognitive decline than people without pets in their lives.

It’s a reminder that our animal friends may be more than just loyal companions – they could also be quiet guardians of our long-term brain health (as if we didn’t love them enough already). From the structure of daily routines to the boost of physical activity, and from the comfort of emotional bonding to the relief of stress, pets seem to play a surprisingly powerful role in building what scientists call “cognitive reserve”: the brain’s ability to adapt, protect itself and stay resilient as we age.

Main Takeaways Pet parents experience slower cognitive decline, with dogs supporting memory and cats aiding language retention.

Daily routines and bonding with pets build cognitive reserve, helping the brain stay resilient with age.

Pet-related brain benefits apply at any age, making them valuable for both older adults and younger generations.

Dogs, memory and daily routines

The results of the study varied depending on the animal by your side. Dog parents, for instance, were found to hold on to a sharper memory, which is a reassuring thought in a world where dementia and Alzheimer’s are on the rise opens in new tab .

“Routine activities like dog-walking may be the reason”, says consultant neurologist Dr Steve Allder opens in new tab . “Repetition reinforces memory pathways while walking stimulates brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports hippocampal health and memory consolidation.”