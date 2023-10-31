How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings

Your cat knows one word, and they repeat it over and over. And over. Cats meow to communicate, get your attention, make a demand and express an opinion – so it should come as no surprise that living with a cat often means a never-ending chorus of meows. But how can we tell them apart, and what if we just need them to pipe down a bit?

Sometimes, the message is clear, or it’s a call to action: they’re happy that you’re home from work, they’re stuck behind a closed door, they’re hangry… or, Dr Tammy Johnson suggests, “the vocalisations could be a learned behaviour”. In other words, your cat might have discovered that, the more persistently they meow, the more likely you are to stop scrolling Instagram and stroke them or share your snack.

As hard as it is, these cries for attention should be ignored, not reinforced. “If you want your cat’s incessant meowing to stop, don’t reward them with feedback or food – reward them when they’re quiet.”

Before you tune them out completely, make sure that your cat isn’t trying to tell you something important. More frequent meowing, changes to the tone or a perceived urgency could be a sign of pain or another medical issue.

For example, older cats with feline cognitive dysfunction (dementia) meow more than usual when they are confused or disoriented. On the other hand, when a cat who’s normally a chatterbox goes quiet, Johnson says “they might not feel well enough to meow”.

Female cats in heat can meow endlessly, as can unaltered males when they sense a potential mate nearby, but neutering is a quick fix. “I’ve sometimes had cat parents call me to say they think their cat is having a seizure, rolling around on their back and wailing loudly,” says UK vet Siân Burwood. “When you learn the cat is a young female who hasn’t been spayed, you immediately know this is a cat in call trying to find a mate!”

Ultimately, “You know your cat better than anyone,” says Johnson. “If their meowing changes, and there is no attributable change in the environment, you should have your cat evaluated by a vet.”