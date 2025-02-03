February 9, millions of people will don their jerseys, load up some nachos, and get ready to scream inaudibly at their TVs. It’s time for Super Bowl LIX, the highly-anticipated face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the two teams and their fan bases may seem unequivocally divided (Kinship is an unbiased resource, but this author can’t miss an opportunity to slip in a “Go, birds!”), there’s a lesser-known mission the Chiefs and Eagles have in common. Both have dedicated valuable resources to animal welfare causes.

While it may not be enough to get you on your feet when the enemy — I mean, opposing — team scores a touchdown, there’s plenty of great work to celebrate all around, regardless of who you’re rooting for. Here are some of the life-saving efforts the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have undertaken to protect pets in need.

Patrick Mahomes’ partnership with KC pet project

Patrick Mahomes opens in a new tab , the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, created the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation opens in a new tab in 2019 to improve the lives of children through interventions in literacy, the arts, science education, and many more vital areas. Last year, 15 and the Mahomies partnered opens in a new tab with the KC Pet Project opens in a new tab to support adoption. The KC Pet Project cares for over 16,000 animals a year, providing services from adoption to microchipping opens in a new tab and spaying/neutering.

Thanks to the foundation’s generosity, the KC Pet Project was able to offer pet adoptions for only $15 for large adult dogs and all adult cats. The adopted pets also got a limited-edition 15 and the Mahomies Foundation pet bandana.

This wasn’t the first time the foundation stepped in, either. In 2019, 15 and the Mahomies provided pet food to the KC Pet Project for an entire year.

Derrick Nnadi’s efforts to promote dog adoption

Derrick Nnadi opens in a new tab , the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle, was inspired to take action by his adopted Pit Bull, Rocky. Rocky was extremely fearful when Nnadi first brought him home, so Nnadi would bring him everywhere to help him adjust and ensure he felt safe. “Going through all that, it got me thinking about other dogs and what they’re going through — abused animals and dogs living in shelters that can’t seem to find a home,” Nnadi shared in a statement. opens in a new tab

Nnadi decided that for every game the Chiefs won in 2019, he would cover the adoption fees for a dog at the KC Pet Project. After the Super Bowl, Nnadi decided that just one dog wouldn’t cut it. He called the KC Pet Project and told them he’d be covering the adoption fees for every single one of their dogs — all 109. In just 48 hours, all the dogs had been adopted.

Since 2019, Nnadi has sponsored the adoptions of over 500 shelter dogs. “It made me feel pretty good just seeing all these dogs have a second chance. They have families now that’ll love them,” Nnadi said in a statement opens in a new tab . “It works the other way, too. These dogs will love these families, so it’s not just helping dogs; it’s helping people.”

The Eagles’ “Dawg Mentality”

This year, the Eagles launched “Dawg Mentality,” a program to encourage pet adoption. They partnered with three local animal rescues — Providence Animal Shelter, opens in a new tab Street Tails, opens in a new tab and Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center opens in a new tab — to cover their adoption fees throughout the playoffs.

The exposure is invaluable for the shelters. “It’s an audience that the shelter might not normally reach, so I think that really elevates the awareness to pet adoption,” Justina Calgiano, communications consultant at Providence Animal Center said in a statement. opens in a new tab “There might be some Eagles fans who are purely focused on the sport, and they might not be browsing these adoption sites. So, when you bring both worlds together, then I think that could really mean a lot for these homeless animals.”

Jake Elliot’s animal rescue support

One member of the Eagles team went a step further in his support for animal welfare. Jake Elliott opens in a new tab (aka “The Snake”), a placekicker for the Eagles, is passionate about promoting pet adoption.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign opens in a new tab allows players in the National Football League to choose a cause to commit to; they then raise awareness for their cause through custom designs on their cleats. Jake Elliott chose to highlight Street Tails Animal Rescue, opens in a new tab a Philadelphia shelter that rescues homeless and abandoned animals.

The Shelter Showdown

If you want to show your support for your favorite team and save animals in need at the same time, you’re in luck. The Eagles and Chiefs are both participating in the Shelter Showdown opens in a new tab , which raises money for animal shelters in the teams’ cities — and fosters a little friendly competition.

The Eagles are represented by the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society opens in a new tab (PAWS), and the Chiefs are represented by the Great Plains SPCA opens in a new tab . Up until the Super Bowl, you can donate through the Shelter Showdown website to show your support for the team of your choosing, help them pull ahead in the ranks, and contribute to the welfare of Philly and Kansas City’s pets.

Donate at the link below.