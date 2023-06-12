How to Help Pets After the Dam Collapse in Ukraine
Here are some orgs on the ground that you can donate to.
On June 6, the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson, Ukraine, collapsed, triggering massive flooding and forcing more than 6,000 people opens in a new tab to evacuate. Evacuation efforts are, in large part, being led by volunteers, who are braving dangerous conditions — including contaminated wateropens in a new tab, ongoing violent conflictopens in a new tab, and uprooted landminesopens in a new tab — to save the people and animals left stranded.
“All life should be valued,” one volunteer, Volodymyr Holubnichii, told ABC Newsopens in a new tab. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an animal or a person or something else.” Although they live in northern Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, a safe distance away from the flooding, Holubnichii and other volunteers with Animal Rescue Kharkiv opens in a new tabmobilized to help animals in Kherson. And they aren’t alone in their courage: Many animal advocates, both local to Kherson and not, are working to keep pets safe and with their families. Below are some of the groups working to save pets and animals in need in Kherson — all of which you can help today by donating to their efforts.
United for Animals
United for Animalsopens in a new tab (UA) has been on the ground in Kherson since the first day of the tragedy, rescuing dozens of pets, providing veterinary assistance, and delivering thousands of pounds of pet food. Before the war in Ukraine, UA fought against opens in a new tabthe use of fur at Ukraine Fashion Week, banned animal circuses in dozens of cities, and advocated for animal rights laws. Since the start of the war, they have rebuilt more than 10 shelters, evacuated more than 1,300 animals, and distributed more than 599 tons of food.
Animal Rescue Kharkiv
Over 70 volunteers are working with Animal Rescue Kharkivopens in a new tab in Kherson to save pets who are stuck in flood conditions, wading through hazardous wateropens in a new tab to rescue pets from rooftops, garages, and floating wreckageopens in a new tab. They have saved over 100 animalsopens in a new tab and counting. They take donations opens in a new tabvia animaladoption.ua@gmx.de on Paypal or Monobank.
Nova Ukraine
Nova Ukraine opens in a new tabprovides humanitarian aid to people and animals during the ongoing war. They have been helping evacuation efforts by providing water pumps, waders, water, first aid kits, and food packs to those affected by the Nova Kakhovka dam collapse, including pet parents and Animal Rescue Kharkiv volunteers.
PETA Germany
PETA Germanyopens in a new tab has partnered with Animal Rescue Kharkiv and sent additional supplies and volunteers to Ukraine, including five boats and three rescue teams. PETA has been helping Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, delivering pet food, creating clinics and shelters, and rescuing over 11,000 animalsopens in a new tab.
Gyvūnų Gerovės Iniciatyvos (or Animal Welfare Initiative)
A Lithuanian animal welfare organization, Gyvūnų Gerovės Iniciatyvosopens in a new tab (GGI) has partnered with UFA and provided enough funds to allow them to buy a boat. They are also donating carriers and cages to help evacuate animals. GGI regularly contributes to Ukrainian animal welfare efforts; they have donated over 160 tons of food, 12,000 units of rabies vaccines, and over 300,000 euros to shelters and projects. opens in a new tab
International Fund for Animal Welfare
The International Fund for Animal Welfareopens in a new tab (IFAW) is assisting their partners in Mykolaiv, a neighboring city where many people and animals have relocated during evacuation. They are delivering pet food, volunteers, and veterinary ambulances to Mykolaiv and Central Ukraine. The IFAW has partnered with organizations in Ukraine since February 2022, supporting local shelters and rescue efforts.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
