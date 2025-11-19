If you’ve ever purchased pet food from Mid America Pet Food, you could be entitled to up to $100,000 thanks to a class action settlement regarding a series of recalls. The Texas-based pet food manufacturer produces several brands including Victor Premium, Wayne Feeds, Eagle Mountain, and Member’s Mark. In 2023, all four of those brands were affected by a Salmonella outbreak.

In September of that year, Mid America Pet Food issued multiple recalls after the FDA found Salmonella contamination in products manufactured in their Mount Pleasant, Texas facility. The initial recall was announced on September 3, with an expanded recall of specific pet food products following in the subsequent months. The full list of affected products opens in new tab can be found on the settlement website. It includes both dog and cat foods from the Victor Premium, Wayne Feeds, Eagle Mountain, and Member’s Mark brands.

The lawsuit claimed that the contaminated food caused illness and death in pets, and that Mid America either knew or should have known and warned consumers about the contamination. The plaintiffs also alleged that some humans handling the food became sick as well. Mid America denies these claims and has decided to settle in order to avoid further litigation.

Under the settlement, United States residents who purchased one or more of the affected Mid America Pet Food products between October 31, 2022 and February 29, 2024 can file a claim. There are two types of claims in this settlement.