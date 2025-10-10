Multiple Dog and Cat Treats Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination · Kinship

Multiple Dog and Cat Treats Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Find out how to protect your pet.

by Sio Hornbuckle
October 10, 2025
Someone giving their dog and cat a treat at home.
VisualProduction / Adobe Stock

Foodynamics, a freeze-dried pet food company, has issued a voluntary recall for five different dog and cat treats. Sampling by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed the presence of Salmonella — a bacteria that can cause illness in animals and humans — in the products.

The contaminated treats

Three different pet food brands owned by Foodynamics are affected by the recall: Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets. The recalled treats were shipped from Wisconsin to New York and Florida.

The contaminated Raw Dog Barkery products are Whole Chicken Hearts with the lot numbers 030527 and 040217, as well as Sliced Chicken Hearts with the lot number 031627.

The contaminated BellePepper Cats products are Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices with a lot number of 031627 and Freeze Dried Sample Treats with the lot numbers 121426 and 011526.

