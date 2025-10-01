8 Foods You’ve Been Told Your Dog Can’t Eat But Actually Can

It seems like more and more people these days are spoiling their dogs with the food they feed them — even if they can’t be bothered to cook for themselves. My friend Jan, for instance, practically lives off of ice cream and canned soup, but she and her partner cook three meals a day for their dog, Sherlock — sautéing meat, steaming carrots, and preparing white rice in the rice cooker they bought specifically for him and his delicate tummy. They even make sure to cut the carrots and meat into the shapes he likes: tiny cubes for the meat and half moons for the carrots. “He used to like full moons, but he’ll only eat the half moons now,” she tells me.

Some people might think this is excessive. “Why not just feed him a can of something and be done with it?” they might say. But cooking for their dog is one of the many ways that Jan and her partner show their love for Sherlock, who turned 16 this year. Once they started cooking for him, his appetite improved, as did his overall health and happiness. After that, there was no going back.

Of course, finding the right diet for Sherlock required a bit of trial and error. It also required that they sift through a lot of misinformation about what was and was not appropriate for dogs to eat. They heard white rice, for instance, was just a filler food and should be avoided as it could spike their dog’s blood sugar and make him fat.

But their vet explained that rice was actually good for dogs in moderation, especially ones like Sherlock with sensitive stomachs. In our protein-obsessed culture, rice and other carbohydrates are often vilified, but there is nothing wrong with them. Carbohydrates are fuel for active minds and bodies and people often forget that they are full of essential nutrients.