Let’s face it: There’s nothing overly exciting about oatmeal. The color, taste, and texture aren’t things that most of us have hungry dreams about, but oatmeal has one thing going for it — it’s healthy, and that’s a pretty big thing to have in your corner. So, though most of us may not add oatmeal to our favorite foods list, it may have a place in your dog’s diet.

Dogs can eat oatmeal in moderation as a source of easily digestible fiber. It is very versatile and can be incorporated in a lot ofdoggie recipes opens in a new tab .

Before you dish up a bowl of oatmeal for your dog, make sure it’s free of sugars and other flavor additives.

Don’t give your dog oatmeal without talking to your veterinarian first to make sure it’s a good choice for your pup.

Can dogs eat oatmeal?

Oatmeal is safe for dogs to eat with a few stipulations. It should be given cooked and plain. No brown sugar, cinnamon opens in a new tab , or raisin opens in a new tab toppings, please. Also, oatmeal shouldn’t be your dog’s main entrée; it’s more of a mix-in opens in a new tab or side dish. Oatmeal doesn’t provide all of the necessary nutrients a pup needs, so it shouldn’t take the place of foods that do, such as a dog’s main kibble or canned food diet.

Is oatmeal healthy for dogs?

The American Heart Association touts oatmeal as a heart-healthy food opens in a new tab meaning it promotes cardiovascular health by regulating cholesterol and providing antioxidants. It’s also fairly low in fat and calories and provides a whopping punch of fiber opens in a new tab that helps a pup stay full for longer, meaning they will be less likely to puppy dog eye your mid-morning snack.

Promotes healthy skin

Oatmeal has plenty of B vitamins opens in a new tab , which can help keep your dog’s skin and coat shiny, soft, and smooth. It also provides omega fatty acids that do the same thing, plus help reduce inflammation for dogs who have itchy or dry skin. While we often apply oatmeal directly on the skin to get these benefits (oatmeal bath anyone?), eating it can help as well.

Supports digestion

The fiber in oatmeal supports digestion. It helps keep a dog’s bowel movements timely and well-formed. As an added bonus, the fiber in oatmeal helps keep a dog feeling full for longer so they can forget about begging some of your lunch off of you. Because it keeps a dog full and happy for longer, the fiber in oats can also help your dog maintain a healthy weight partially (as does its low caloric numbers).

Though dogs don’t typically have the cholesterol struggles that we do, it may be good to know that eating oatmeal can help reduce the bad version of cholesterol as well.

Antioxidant Power

We all love antioxidants and work pretty hard to get some into our bodies. The good news is that oatmeal contains a good amount of antioxidants opens in a new tab , which can help promote blood flow, reduce oxidative stress that can lead to chronic disease, and help fight inflammation.

Potential downsides of feeding your dog oatmeal

Oatmeal isn’t all fiber and vitamins. In fact, it’s lacking quite a few of the major nutrients that dogs need. So, oatmeal shouldn’t be given in excess as it can take up the stomach space of the more nutritious food that your dog needs. This means oatmeal should be a part of a meal rather than the showcase and only given a few times per week.

Also, high-fiber foods are great, but too much of this good thing can lead to digestive upset, including diarrhea.

There can be other issues with feeding your dog oatmeal that relate to how it’s prepared; dogs should have plain, cooked oatmeal without extra additives, including salt.

How to safely prepare oatmeal for your dog

Though you may take your oatmeal with all the brown sugar bells and raisin whistles, that’s not the way to do it for your pup. Only give your dog plain oatmeal, and cook the oatmeal, too – raw oats can be difficult to digest. After that, you can get creative by mixing it into a doggie meatloaf opens in a new tab or a homemade kibble opens in a new tab .

How much oatmeal can I give my dog?

The amount of oatmeal you can give your dog will depend on their size and health status. Generally speaking, small dogs can have a few teaspoons to a few tablespoons a couple of times a week. Medium-sized dogs can have a few tablespoons to 1/4 cup a couple times a week, large dogs can have up to 1/2 cup, and giant breeds can typically handle up to 2/3 cup a couple times per week.

Always talk to your veterinarian before giving your dog oatmeal so they can help you determine what amount is best and if you should feed it at all.

When to avoid feeding oatmeal to your dog

Oatmeal definitely isn’t necessary for healthy dogs eating a good quality diet, and it may not be right for your particular pup. Some dogs may not benefit from oatmeal as much as others.

Health conditions

Some health conditions, such as diabetes, don’t do well with a lot of carbohydrates, and some digestive issues opens in a new tab may not respond well to this type of fiber. So, be sure to talk to your vet before adding oatmeal to your treat rotation to make sure your dog can safely eat it.

Dietary restrictions or allergies

Although not as common as protein allergies, dogs can develop allergies or sensitivities to whole grains, including oats. If your dog has issues with food allergies, speak to your vet before giving them oatmeal.

Puppies and senior dogs

Puppies and senior dogs may not benefit from oatmeal because they need to rely on a high-quality diet to provide their nutrition. Giving them oatmeal can decrease the amount of nutrients they are taking in, which can lead to growth and health issues.

Dog-friendly oatmeal recipes

Plain, cooked oatmeal can be served as a meal topper or mix-in or by itself following a meal. You may incorporate oats into a tasty dog treat opens in a new tab with pumpkin or use it to satiate opens in a new tab your pup‘s appetite in between meals. It can also be used as a carbohydrate and fiber source in balanced homemade diets opens in a new tab .

Other grains that dogs can eat

Oatmeal isn’t the only whole grain that can positively contribute to your pup’s health. So, if you’re looking for other ideas to boost your dog’s fiber intake or quiet their begging, safe grains opens in a new tab include:

Rice

Quinoa

Wheat

Barley

Corn

Keep in mind that some dogs may be more sensitive to whole grains than others, so always talk to your vet first.

Bottom line

Yes, most dogs can eat oatmeal, but it’s best to consult your veterinarian before incorporating oatmeal into your dog’s diet. Oatmeal can be a healthy addition to your dog’s regular diet that will provide a boost of fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, only feed dogs plain, cooked oatmeal without any sugary or fruity additions. Also, keep in mind that dogs don’t need oatmeal if they’re eating a complete and balanced diet, and oatmeal should be given in moderation to avoid nutrient depletion.

FAQs

Can dogs eat uncooked oatmeal?

Uncooked oats are harder for your dog to digest, which can cancel out any benefits they provide, so you should not feed your dog uncooked oatmeal.

Can dogs eat oatmeal cookies?

Don’t share oatmeal cookies, or any other type of cookies, with your dog as the sugar, butter, and other ingredients aren’t good for them.

Do any dog foods contain oatmeal?

Yes, lots of commercial dog foods use oatmeal as a source of fiber. It’s often used in sensitive stomach and skin diets.

Is oatmeal or rice better for dogs?

There are pros and cons to both grains and since you’re not using either to make up the majority of your dog’s diet, the best one will depend on your dog and your veterinarian’s advice.

Are Quaker Oats safe for dogs?

Plain, cooked Quaker Oats are safe for dogs. Just don’t give them any pre-made Quaker options that contain extra ingredients.

