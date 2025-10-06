Dog Treats Recalled for Salmonella Contamination

Friday, Best Buy Bones, Inc. announced a recall of four lots opens in new tab of their Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites. Routine testing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that a sample of the dog treats contained Salmonella. Thankfully, no cases of illness have been reported to date.

The contaminated lots

The pet treats were distributed in Minnesota and sold in Wisconsin after September 23; they are marked with a best-by date of September 2027. The affected lots are 19379, 19380, 19381, and 19382.

The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites after September 23 should return the bag to the place of purchase or destroy the treats in a way that pets, kids, and wildlife cannot access. Pet parents should also wash any pet food bowls, cups, or storage containers, as well as their own hands.

Symptoms of salmonella

If your dog has consumed the affected treats, there are several symptoms to look out for. Keep in mind that dogs are often asymptomatic but can shed the bacteria in their waste or saliva — so avoid kisses with your pup, and wash your hands frequently.