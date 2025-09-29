Popular Dog Hotel Chain Settles for $150K After Being Accused of Animal Neglect

Wag Hotels, a dog boarding company with nine California locations and six more in Colorado, Illinois, and Texas, boasts the “ultimate luxury boarding experience” — but for years, pet parents have been claiming that their dogs suffered neglect and harm during their stays. On September 26th, Wag Hotels settled a consumer protection lawsuit claiming mistreatment of pets; though they claim no wrongdoing, they will pay $150,000 and make necessary adjustments to their facilities.

Accusations of the company’s mistreatment of animals have been circulating for years. In 2022, One TikToker opens in new tab posted a warning for pet parents to stay “far, far, far” away from the company. She claimed that her dog, Miso, was returned to her covered in urine and “in a very, very poor mental state.” Staff refused to give her access to the camera in his room, even though she had paid for 24/7 camera access.

In response, another TikToker, Priscilla Chan, shared her own story opens in new tab . When her dog stayed at Wag Hotels, she checked the video feed to see him crying for hours without being fed. Despite many calls and emails from Chan, staff didn’t feed him until hours after their agreed upon feeding time — and like Miso, he was returned to Chan filthy and urine-soaked. All over social media, others flooded in to share stories opens in new tab about their dogs receiving poor treatment in the care of Wag Hotels staff.

In 2023, the San Francisco Chronicle published a harrowing investigative piece opens in new tab on the boarding chain. They detailed the experience of Susan Sanchez, who left her French bulldog, Shadow, at Wag Hotels while she visited family. When she returned to pick up her dog, she found her covered in fleas with dark, swollen paws. She had lost weight. When Sanchez removed her dog’s back brace — which she wears during play due to a back problem — she discovered wounds where the brace had cut into Shadow’s skin.