Boarding Facility Owners Charged With Animal Torture After 21 Dogs Found Dead · Kinship

Skip to main content

Change a pet's life. Become a foster parent!

Boarding Facility Owners Charged With Animal Torture After 21 Dogs Found Dead

The pets passed away last weekend, and their families are demanding justice.

by Sio Hornbuckle
August 27, 2025
Owners Charged with Animal Torture After 21 Dogs Allegedly Die at Boarding Facility.
Photo Courtesy of WNYT NewsChannel 13

Sunday, nearly two dozen pet parents received a call no animal lover ever wants to get: Their dogs had unexpectedly passed away. Twenty-one dogs died over the course of one weekend at Anastasia's Acres, a boarding facility in Argyle, New York. Charges have been filed against the owners of the space, who investigators believe are at fault.

Danielle Barber is one pet parent who was left grieving. She dropped off her two Pit Bulls, Odin and Luna (pictured above), on Friday morning so her family could vacation in Myrtle Beach, reported WNYT. She said that she was told twice that Odin and Luna were doing well — and then, on Sunday, a call from local authorities informed her that her dogs had both passed away.

Get 20% off  PrettyLitter, just for our kin

Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.

Another family found out that their dog, Piglet, had died just hours before arriving to pick him up. Piglet was only supposed to stay at Anastasia’s Acres for two nights. “They went inside and got her and brought her out, and then we brought her home, and then we buried her in the backyard,” 12-year-old Hannah Elmore told CBS 6.

The boarding facility was run by Anastasia and Robert Palulis. Sources told WNYT that pets were kept in a small, enclosed area without air conditioning. Only one dog survived the ordeal and is now receiving medical attention.

How much do you spend on your pet per year?