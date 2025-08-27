Boarding Facility Owners Charged With Animal Torture After 21 Dogs Found Dead

Sunday, nearly two dozen pet parents received a call no animal lover ever wants to get: Their dogs had unexpectedly passed away. Twenty-one dogs died over the course of one weekend at Anastasia's Acres, a boarding facility in Argyle, New York. Charges have been filed against the owners of the space, who investigators believe are at fault.

Danielle Barber is one pet parent who was left grieving. She dropped off her two Pit Bulls, Odin and Luna (pictured above), on Friday morning so her family could vacation in Myrtle Beach, reported WNYT. opens in new tab She said that she was told twice that Odin and Luna were doing well — and then, on Sunday, a call from local authorities informed her that her dogs had both passed away.

Another family found out that their dog, Piglet, had died just hours before arriving to pick him up. Piglet was only supposed to stay at Anastasia’s Acres for two nights. “They went inside and got her and brought her out, and then we brought her home, and then we buried her in the backyard,” 12-year-old Hannah Elmore told CBS 6. opens in new tab

The boarding facility was run by Anastasia and Robert Palulis. Sources told WNYT opens in new tab that pets were kept in a small, enclosed area without air conditioning. Only one dog survived the ordeal and is now receiving medical attention.