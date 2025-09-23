Rome’s Airport Now Has a Luxury Dog Hotel for Pups to Stay and Get Pampered

And it’s not as expensive as you might think.

For people with dogs, leaving their pets behind can be the hardest part of traveling. Whether you opt for a pricey boarder, a put-out family member, or pet-sitter who barely knows your pup, it can sometimes seem like there are no good options — and definitely no convenient ones. But in Italy, leaving a pet in good hands just got easier than ever. Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport has opened an on-site luxury dog hotel called Dog Relais opens in new tab — and it offers some serious pampering for pups.

Dog Relais is located right within Rome’s international airport (also known as the “Leonardo da Vinci” airport). In fact, hotel employees pick up pups straight from the terminal, so pet parents can head directly to their flight.

Rooms are spacious and sleek with temperature-controlled floors, and each one includes a private garden. For social pups, there’s tons of supervised common space to meet, mingle, and play with other guests. At night, a sound system plays ambient music at 432 hz, a frequency that’s designed to ease stress and promote sleep. There are a variety of swanky add-on services, too, including aromatherapy and arnica treatments.

Prices start at just 40€ for single dogs. If your pup has a sibling, up to four pups can stay in one room for only 50€. All packages include food, daily cleanings, and medication administration if needed.