Woman Abandons Her Dog at Airport After Being Told He Can’t Board Flight

Pako, an American Bully, is now safe and sound.

by Sio Hornbuckle
September 17, 2025
Woman abandons dog at Brussels Airport after being denied boarding.
Courtesy of SRPA Veeweyde

Last week, a woman boarding a flight at the Brussels Airport in Belgium was told that her dog, Pako, wouldn’t be able to fly with her. In response, she did the unthinkable, abandoning Pako and taking off on her own — a move that has disturbed animal advocates around the globe.

Pako is an American Bully, which is a brachycephalic — aka flat-faced — dog breed. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, brachycephalic dogs are more vulnerable than other pups to changes in air quality, circulation, and temperature; their narrow airways can cause them to overheat or struggle to breathe. For this reason, many airlines don’t accommodate brachycephalic breeds on flights.

SRPA Veeweyde, an animal shelter in Brussels, received Pako shortly after his guardian abandoned him. “Instead of giving up her vacation or looking for a responsible solution, she flew alone and called a taxi to send her dog to us,” the shelter shared on Facebook.

According to Belgian law, for an animal surrender to be legal, the person surrendering a pet must be present with an ID card. “Having a dog delivered by taxi can in no way be considered an acceptable method of abandonment,” the shelter said. “The driver found himself completely unprepared with an abandoned dog on his hands.”

