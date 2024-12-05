Dog Left Tied to a Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters Has Been Adopted

You might remember Trooper, the resilient pup whose story went viral opens in a new tab after he was abandoned during Hurricane Milton, left tied to a pole as floodwaters rose around him. After he was saved by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper (his namesake), he received veterinary care and was taken to Leon County Humane Society opens in a new tab — and his original guardian was charged with a felony. opens in a new tab Now, Trooper’s story has a happy ending: He was adopted into a loving family — complete with a new canine bestie.

According to a Facebook post by the Leon County Humane Society, there were many applications to adopt Trooper from all over the country. During most meetings with potential adopters, though, Trooper appeared nervous — until he met Carla and Frank. “From the moment he was introduced to his new Mom and Dad, you could see that it was a perfect match … With Frank and Carla, Trooper seemed immediately at ease,” Leon County Humane Society shared.

Frank and Carla also have a seven-year-old Bull Terrier rescue named Dallas, and had another one named Diesel, who passed away last April at the age of 15. Dallas has been grieving the loss of her buddy ever since. “Carla and Frank were hoping that Trooper would help fill the hole in their household, and believe that in some way, Diesel was sending Trooper to join their family,” Leon County Humane Society wrote.

Courtesy of Leon County Humane Society

When Trooper and Dallas met, the connection was immediate. “It was love at first sight … When Dallas walked through the gate, we were worried Trooper’s tail wagging would helicopter him out of the backyard,” the shelter shared. The two pups ran to each other immediately, pressing their heads together and wagging their tails.

Trooper is now happily relaxing in his new home with his BFF and doting pet parents. Frank and Carla have brought a trusted trainer to work with Trooper as he adjusts to his new home. “Their hearts are wide open and ready to love this dog how he deserves to be loved,” Leon County Humane Society wrote.

The shelter hopes that Trooper’s story inspires others to adopt pups in need through shelters and rescues. To support Leon County Humane Society’s mission and help save more pets like Trooper, you can donate at the link below.