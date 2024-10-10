Florida Troopers Rescue Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters · Kinship

Skip to main content

Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters Is Rescued

Watch video of Florida troopers saving the pup on this heroic mission.

by Sio Hornbuckle
October 10, 2024
Florida Troopers Rescue Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters.
Photo Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

With Hurricane Milton in full swing crossing Florida, Florida Highway Patrol took to social media to share a video of a heartbreaking sight: a dog left abandoned, tied to a fence in rising floodwaters.

By the time the Florida Highway Patrol found the pup, water had risen to the very top of his legs. Rain continued to fall as the dog stood trapped in the water.

In the video, the dog can be seen growling and barking as the troopers approach. “I don’t blame you. I don’t blame ya, it’s okay, buddy,” the trooper tells the dog. “It’s okay.”

@apnews Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they rescued a dog tied to a pole on I-75 in Tampa Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton. The dog later received a “clean bill of health” after troopers brought him to a veterinarian, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety. #hurricanemilton #hurricane #milton #florida ♬ original sound - The Associated Press

They were eventually able to get the dog out of the muck and into their car. “The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shared on X. “Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health.”

The situation sparked outcry from animal lovers and advocates — as well as the governor of the state, Ron DeSantis, who took to X to thank the Florida Highway Patrol. “It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” DeSantis wrote.

Officials urge Florida pet parents to consider their pets’ safety while making evacuation plans. “Do NOT do this to your pets please,” the Florida Highway Patrol posted. “Remember your pets if you are evacuating,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles added. “Visit … http://myfloridalicense.com for information on lodging options with Pet Policies for Hurricane Milton Evacuees.”

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles