Florida Troopers Rescue Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Floodwaters.

With Hurricane Milton in full swing crossing Florida, Florida Highway Patrol took to social media to share a video of a heartbreaking sight: a dog left abandoned, tied to a fence in rising floodwaters.

By the time the Florida Highway Patrol found the pup, water had risen to the very top of his legs. Rain continued to fall as the dog stood trapped in the water.

In the video, the dog can be seen growling and barking as the troopers approach. “I don’t blame you. I don’t blame ya, it’s okay, buddy,” the trooper tells the dog. “It’s okay.”

They were eventually able to get the dog out of the muck and into their car. “The dog rescued by @FHPTampa opens in a new tab is safe and receiving care,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shared on X opens in a new tab . “Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health.”

The situation sparked outcry from animal lovers and advocates — as well as the governor of the state, Ron DeSantis, who took to X opens in a new tab to thank the Florida Highway Patrol. “It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm,” DeSantis wrote.