How to Help the Dogs and Cats in Hurricane Milton’s Path
These shelters and rescue organizations are in need of emergency fosters and donations.
Florida residents are currently bracing for Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, according to meteorologists’ estimatesopens in a new tab. A category 4 hurricane that previously reached category 5 strength,opens in a new tab Milton is predicted to bring up to 18 inches of rain and storm surges of 8 to 10 feet in certain areas of the state, beginning on the west coast and moving east. Fifty-one counties are under emergency orders, preparing for power outages and potential evacuations.
As the storm approaches, animal shelters are in need of help evacuating pets — and with many animal rescue groups’ resources exhausted by the recent Hurricane Helene,opens in a new tab outside assistance is more urgent than ever. Below are some of the shelters and organizations in need of emergency fosters and donations.
Wings of Rescue
Wings of Rescue is an organization dedicated to transporting animals out of unsafe environments by plane. They saved 65 homeless pets from Milton’s path and relocated them to a temporary shelter at Alaqua Animal Refugeopens in a new tab, and they are standing by to rescue more animals as the storm progresses. “This is our second hurricane rescue flight in less than a week and these flights are only made possible by the generous support of our partners, donors, and sponsors so please help us make this happen,” they shared on Instagram.opens in a new tab
The Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is on the ground in Florida evacuating over 50 dogs and cats from Florida shelters. Their resources are currently strained due to their heroic efforts saving pets from Hurricane Helene. “We need your support more than ever,” they shared on Instagram.opens in a new tab You can help by donating to the HSUS Emergency Animal Relief Fund.
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Florida provides services to over 30,000 animals each year. They evacuated 48 animals from shelters in Hurricane Milton’s path and transported them to their facilities. Including animals they rescued from Hurricane Helene’s path, they now have over 60 animals available for emergency fostering and adopting.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue
Big Ranch Dog Rescue is making room for dogs who will be affected by the storm. In order to do so, they are in urgent need of fosters to help clear space in their shelter. Donations will help provide supplies for dogs in need.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control
Part of the Palm Beach County Government, Palm Beach Animal Care and Control has been sheltering animals in need and providing life-saving veterinary services since 1969. Their shelter is at capacity, and they are requesting fosters as they prepare for Milton. “By fostering, you help us free up space for emergency intakes and save two lives at once,” the shelter shared on Facebook.opens in a new tab They request that fosters come in person to 7100 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL.
Broward County Animal Care
Broward County Animal Care is at capacity, with over 200 dogs and cats sheltering in their facilities. “To ensure their safety and well-being, we are calling on our … community to provide foster homes and temporarily care for a homeless pet in need,” they shared in an Instagram post.opens in a new tab
