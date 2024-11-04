Watch Heartwarming Video of Dog Reuniting With Family After Being Lost for 5 Months
We dare you not to cry.
Share Article
Five months ago, the guardians of a dog named Oakley went through a pet parents’ nightmare: their dog went missing. A dog trainer who was supposed to be taking care of her and three other dogs abandoned them all in the woods. After nearly half a year of constant searching, Oakley was reunited with her pet parents, and the joyous moment was all captured on video.
When Oakley went missing, her pet parents reached out to Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery, a South Carolina-based organization dedicated to rescuing missing pets. The team kept thorough logs of sightings of Oakley, hung lost dog posters, and placed food as bait. After Hurricane Helene, she wasn’t seen for three weeks, and Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery went as far as bringing in a drone to search for her. She was finally captured on camera 16 miles away from her hometown.
The rescue team spent three weeks attempting to trap Oakley after spotting her. Finally, they were able to lure her with food bait. “She (Oakley) was very easy to warm up to once trapped, and seemingly relieved to be captured. Within minutes of retrieval, she fell asleep in a padded crate,” Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery shared on Facebook.opens in a new tab They contacted Oakley’s pet parents and brought her home.
In the video, Oakley shows some signs of what Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery refers to asopens in a new tab “lost dog syndrome” — she appears fearful, approaching slowly with her tail between her legs before backing up. Initially, she doesn’t seem to recognize her family. But after about half a minute of slowly approaching and sniffing her pet parent, Oakley begins exuberantly leaping all over her, wagging her tail and licking her face.
While there is a lot of speculation over the motive behind this terrible act on Redditopens in a new tab, there is no confirmed information about the dog trainer who abandoned these dogs. Anakin’s Trails Stray and Pet Recovery is continuing to search for the final abandoned dog, Juno, who is reportedly pregnant. To support their work, you can donate to their Venmo, @anakinstrails, or PayPal, anakinstrails@gmail.com.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- opens in a new tab
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
- opens in a new tab
The Pros and Cons of Getting Your Dog Licensed
Spoiler: there are no cons.
- opens in a new tab
The Macro Benefits of Microchipping Your Dog
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.
- opens in a new tab
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
- opens in a new tab
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.