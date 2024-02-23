Over 90 Dogs Were Saved From Horrific Conditions at an “Animal Rescue” in New Jersey

Last week, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) intervened to rescue over 90 dogs from a property in Vernon Township, New Jersey. This wasn’t a typical hoarding or breeding case: The owners of the property claimed to run an animal rescue themselves.

The Angels for Animals Network called themselves opens in a new tab a “non-profit, no-kill rescue.” Their website claims opens in a new tab that their dogs “get the best medical care and are placed in foster homes until people like you adopt them.” In reality, their animals were kept in filthy conditions with untreated injuries and matted fur — and several dogs were found dead.

The rescue

The ASPCA received a request from the Vernon Township Police Department to help them rescue dogs from an overcrowded property. Law enforcement had found over 90 dogs living in horrific conditions: They were exposed to high levels of ammonia due to living in their own feces and urine, several dogs were underweight, and some pups had untreated eye infections and injuries.

Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey opens in a new tab that they had complained to animal control for months about the dogs, but they had no idea about the extent of the cruelty or the number of dogs involved. “Hearing about the sheer quantity of animals actually shocked me,” one neighbor told News 12. “I figured maybe 20 or 30 max.”

The owners of the property have been charged with six counts of animal cruelty. “It’s clear these dogs were not receiving adequate treatment despite the fact that they were under the care of a self-described animal rescue group,” said Teresa Ladner, senior director of Investigations for the ASPCA, in a statement opens in a new tab .

How you can help

The ASPCA has transported the dogs to the ASPCA Cruelty Recovery Center, where they will receive medical attention as well as behavioral treatment, enrichment, and comfortable shelter. The ASPCA is also supporting the ongoing legal fight against the owners of the so-called animal rescue by collecting evidence and providing legal assistance.

The dogs are not yet available for adoption or foster care as they need to receive medical and behavioral attention. You can help treat these dogs and support the legal prosecution of the animal abusers by donating to the ASPCA below.