Woman Sues After Kitten Dies Getting Trapped in Popular Pet-Food Container

She’s not the only one who says they have lost a pet this way.

by Petrana Radulovic
October 28, 2025
Kitten sitting by empty bowl at home.
Pixel-Shot / Adobe Stock

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Iris USA Inc., after her pet kitten died in a devastating accident that she says involved one of the manufacturer’s airtight pet-food containers. In July, Valentina Mallozi’s pet kitten, Ace, reportedly died after climbing into one of the containers — which are advertised to be pet-proof — and getting trapped inside. Seven-month old Ace eventually suffocated, because the lid automatically locks and creates an airtight seal. 

According to LawCommentary, Mallozzi’s lawsuit — filed on Oct. 22 — specifically alleges that Iris “violated Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law, committed negligence, breached warranties, and engaged in deceptive marketing practices.” Pennsylvania product liability law states that manufacturers must design products that are reasonably safe for their intended use. The lawsuit argues that Iris did not meet these standards, because the container could easily trap animals. 

The container has a latch that is said to be pet-proof — but animals are able to pry it open. They subsequently become trapped when the lid closes and locks automatically. Being trapped in the storage container can suffocate a small animal within minutes.

Mallozzi cites a report from the Center for Pet Safety (CPS) in collaboration with nonprofit Prevent Pet Suffocation. The March 2025 study evaluated a collection of airtight storage containers, warning consumers about the dangers that they present. These accidental deaths can happen to any small pet, but CPS says the majority of cases occur in cats.

