Adoption & Fostering · Kinship

Skip to main content

lifestyle

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

Women waiting for their flight at the airport with their dog.

Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.

Facebook scam leaves humane society in The Dalles ‘paralyzed’ as Meta does nothing.

The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.

Woman In Sportswear Walking With Two Dogs On The Street.

Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

AHS is a no-kill animal shelter that has been saving the lives of animals since 1952.

Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.

Couple hug their Pit Bull dog outside on the beach.

And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.

Two volunteers holding puppies at Our Big Fat Caribbean Rescue!

Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”

A hand reaching towards a cat peaking out of a cage.

From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.

Young Woman With Tattoos Holds Cat In Home While Sitting In Chair.

How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).

Got a new pet? Here’s what to do.

Let’s be real. Welcoming home a new dog or cat is a very cute but very crazy time. Thankfully, we’re here to help with a nifty new pet parent to-do list.

Get Started
Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

Girl sitting on couch hugging her playful dog with the window open to outside

For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

Woman holding brown chocolate lab dog.

A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

Man has a new best friend.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

More in Lifestyle

animal advocacylife with petspets & their peopletravelsustainability