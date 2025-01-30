Have a Terrible Ex? This Animal Shelter Will “Neuter” Them for You for Valentine’s Day

For some, Valentine’s Day conjures up images of chocolate-dipped strawberries, cuddly pink teddy bears, and candlelit dinners — but for others, the holiday’s an unwelcome reminder of some old flames they’d like to forget. And since the procedure from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind doesn’t exist and most other satisfying-sounding plans come with a prison sentence, an Oklahoma animal shelter is offering a clever way to get revenge. They promise to neuter your ex — well, a cat with your ex’s name.

“Feeling bitter over an ex? We can help ‘fix’ the problem,” the Oklahoma Humane Society shared in a Facebook post. For a $15 fee, the shelter will name a feral cat after your ex… and then spay/neuter the kitty. Every Friday until Valentine’s Day, they’ll post photos of the named cats to their Facebook and Instagram pages, opens in a new tab because, as they put it, “everyone deserves to laugh at your ex’s expense.”

It’s a win-win for aggrieved former-lovers and felines alike. Trap-neuter-return (TNR) opens in a new tab , the method of spay/neutering feral cats and re-releasing them to their colonies, is a humane way to help keep the stray cat population in check. This protects shelters from overcrowded conditions that lead to euthanasia. “We believe if we bring enough people and resources to the issue we can completely end the cycle, and there’s no need to be killing cats in shelters, and there’s no need to have cats suffering outside,” Will Zweigart, the founder of Flatbush Cats, opens in a new tab told Kinship.

Plus, your $15 donation will help the Oklahoma Humane Society continue their life-saving work. The shelter rescues and adopts out animals, provides medical treatment opens in a new tab to pets in need, and supports those escaping domestic violence opens in a new tab by fostering their pets until they can be reunited.

To have your ex neutered, you can apply at the link below (be sure to get your submission in before February 12). All you have to do is enter the first name of your ex, pay the $15 fee, and sleep well knowing your former boo isn’t out there repopulating.