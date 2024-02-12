This Shelter’s Promoting Adoption With a Truly Adorable Valentine’s Day Photoshoot
All these pups are available for adoption now—and they’re too cute for words.
Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love — and if you ask us, there’s no better way to give some love than by adopting a pet in need of a forever home. That’s why St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Centeropens in a new tab in Madison, New Jersey, is pulling out all the stops to promote their adoptable pups with a super cute, super pink, super plush Valentine’s Day puppy photoshoot.
This is the second year in a row that St. Hubert’s has used photographer Kelsey Dubinskyopens in a new tab to help promote their adoptable pups. “Last February, we asked Kelsey if she would come to St. Hubert's to take photos of dogs that were being overlooked by potential adopters. Most were big dogs, or senior dogs,” says Diane Ashton, director of communication at St. Hubert's. “All of them had been with us for weeks or even months, waiting to find new homes. We knew we had to do something special to help them get noticed on social media and on our website.”
Dubinsky suggested the Valentine’s Day theme and arrived equipped with a bright pink backdrop, feather boas, and sunglasses. The idea was a hit. “Last year’s shoot was a big success — nearly all the dogs were adopted!” Ashton says. It was fun for the pups, too. “We gave the dogs lots of treats and pets, and they loved getting all the attention,” she adds.
This year, the shoot’s theme is “On Cloud Nine.” The dogs are dressed up in their favorite pink and red ’fits and posed on a fluffy white “cloud” — complete with a sweet “I wuff you” heart placed in the center.
Ashton notes that a few of the dogs included have been with the shelter for a while. “The dog that has been with us the longest is Stetson,” she says. “He’s been in our care for just over a year now. Fortunately, he’s spent more of that time in a great foster home. He’s fun, playful, and very energetic. Stetson used to like to cuddle up with a Curious George stuffed animal at night, which just might be the cutest thing we’ve ever heard. He also enjoys playing fetch and splashing in puddles.”
Another pup, Chaka, has been waiting a while for adoption, too. “Chaka had been in the shelter for seven long months when one of our amazing fosters opened his home before Christmas,” Ashton says. “Chaka is a smart cookie who learns new tricks quickly. She is the kind of dog who is up to run a marathon with you and still be ready to go on another adventure!”
While most of the dogs pictured are one or two years old, two of the pups are seniors in need of loving homes. Senior pups typically have a harder time finding adopters, so these dogs are in extra need of some Valentine’s Day love. “Original Good Boy is eight years old. OGB is wise beyond his years, but he’s also a puppy at heart,” Ashton says. “He enjoys the simple things in life, like rolling in the grass, sunbathing after a good play session, and taking long car rides in the afternoon.”
Kangaroo Jack, the other older pup, is six. “He’s a lovable goofball with a big ol’ head and floppy ears,” Ashton says. “Kangaroo Jack is a social butterfly who loves ‘couch time,’ ALL food, sniffy walks, zooming around, and gazing at you with his puppy dog eyes and smooshy face.”
St. Hubert’s hopes that this year’s photoshoot will motivate people to adopt pups in need. “It can be hard to grab people’s attention on social media and get them to stop scrolling,” Ashton says. “Kelsey’s photos are eye-catching and fun, and they capture the dogs’ personalities perfectly. Wonderful photos like these can really help the animals find new loving homes.”
To adopt one of these pups or another dog in need from St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, click the link below.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
