Here’s how you can help them and the other organizations stepping up during this tragic time.

On July 4, Kerr County, Texas, experienced torrential rain that led to catastrophic flash flooding opens in new tab along rivers and waterways — particularly the Guadalupe River, which rose by 26 feet in 45 minutes. In the days since, more than 100 people have lost their lives, including 27 campers and counselors at a girl’s summer camp. Many more people remain missing, and search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing.

Throughout the chaos and tragedy, animal rescue organizations are continuing their missions to protect vulnerable pets. Austin Pets Alive! (APA), a nonprofit shelter based in Austin, has saved the lives of 150 dogs and cats — and their work isn’t over.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

As soon as flooding began, Austin Pets Alive! leapt into action to ensure shelters closer to the disaster were prepared. “We have gone in and taken all the animals from the local shelters — animals that had already gone in before the floods hit — so they would be ready to handle the lost and found holding for pets,” Dr. Ellen Jefferson, the president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!, told ABC News. opens in new tab

And they didn’t stop there. Austin Pets Alive! is assisting pets in need at all stages of rehabilitation. They are providing care for injured or ill animals brought in to them, either by strangers who found them lost or pet parents who retrieved them from the rubble. They’re on the ground, executing their own search-and-rescue missions. And they’re doing the vital work of reuniting pets with their pet parents. “You can’t comprehend it until you see it. It’s the stuff that makes nightmares, honestly. But when a pet is found ... and we’re able to identify who it belongs to and let people know, there’s still a sense of relief,” Dr. Jefferson told ABC News. “There’s something very comforting about being able to protect the human-animal bond.”

Superman’s story

One dog, Superman, was discovered alone in a pile of debris during an Austin Pets Alive! search-and-rescue mission. He was initially distrustful of the volunteers, but they were eventually able to win him over and remove him from the wreckage. They then went to work finding his family.

They learned that Superman’s guardian had passed away during the flooding. “His surviving family, now grieving and having lost everything, are doing everything they can to hold on to the last piece of their past that remains–Superman,” Austin Pets Alive! shared on Instagram. opens in new tab

In order to ensure that Superman could eventually be reunited with his remaining family members, Austin Pets Alive! found him an emergency foster family. He is now safe in a happy home until his people are ready to look after him. “They have a lot of repair and rebuild that needs to happen and we’re going to take good care of him until they’re able to get him back,” Dr. Jefferson told ABC News.

This kind of reunion wouldn’t be possible without fosters. Austin Pets Alive! is in urgent need of more volunteers who are willing to care for pets in need. If you aren’t local, donations are also vital to help them continue their rescue operations and provide comfort and care to the pets in their shelter.

Other organizations rescuing pets in Texas

Austin Pets Alive! is far from alone in their efforts. Other rescues in Texas have dedicated their efforts to assisting animals and pet parents impacted by flooding.

Kerrville Pets Alive

Kerrville Pets Alive, a no-kill animal shelter close to the flooding, is on the ground rescuing and reuniting pets with their families. They are working with Austin Pets Alive! to create a database of missing and found animals.

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter

When Georgetown Animal Shelter was forced to evacuate due to rising floodwaters, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter took in over 100 animals. Many of these animals have since been transferred to Austin Pets Alive! to create room for even more local pets.

Freeman Fritts Vet Clinic and Animal Shelter

The Freeman Fritts Vet Clinic and Animal Shelter is offering free dog and cat food to locals impacted by the flooding, providing emergency housing for displaced pets, and supplying crates to evacuation shelters so pets can stay with their people.

Hill Country SPCA