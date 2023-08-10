How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires · Kinship

How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires

For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.

by Sio Hornbuckle
August 10, 2023
Shelter dog on beach in Maui during wild fires.
Courtesy of Maui Humane Society

Yesterday, August 9, fires swept through the historic area of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii. Major General Kenneth Hara, adjutant general for Hawaii State Department of Defense, explained that the cause of the fire can’t be determined, but its rapid spread was aided by low humidity and dry vegetation, as well as high winds from Hurricane Dora. At least 36 people have died as a result of the fire, making it the deadliest fire since California’s 2018 Camp Fire

The Maui Humane Society has issued a call for SOS fosters, which they request “when the space in [their] shelter becomes limited due to the high population of animals,” and they “urgently need the community to open their hearts and homes to relieve the animals of shelter life and to open up space for new animals who need to be at the shelter.”

In the aftermath of the fires, they are “expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process, and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.” They encourage people who may not have ever fostered before to help, and they assure that the shelter can provide necessities like food, medication, collars, and leashes. All animals on their website are available for immediate adoption or fostering. Locals are also encouraged to bring any small pet carriers that they are not currently using to the Maui Humane Society shelter.  

SOS Foster With Maui Humane SocietyNEW-Ext-Link Icon

There are also still ways for non-locals and those who can’t adopt or foster to help. The Maui Humane Society is in great need of donations for pet food, pop-up kennels, litter, and emergency kits for animals and families in need. Direct assistance can be given using their Amazon wishlist, and financial donations can also be made through their website. (Due to high website traffic, the Maui Humane Society has provided a second link for donations if the first does not load.) Non-wishlist donations will partially go toward medical attention for injured animals found throughout the island. 

Donate Through Amazon WishlistNEW-Ext-Link IconDonate Through WebsiteNEW-Ext-Link Icon

While the Humane Society shelters found animals, The Greater Good Charities Disaster Response Team is on the ground caring for burned and displaced pets. Greater Good Charities provides supplies, food, medicine, and emergency transport for pets during extreme weather events. They are also requesting donations to aid their efforts. 

Donate to Greater Good CharitiesNEW-Ext-Link Icon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

