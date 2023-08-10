How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
Yesterday, August 9, fires swept through the historic area of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii. Major General Kenneth Hara, adjutant general for Hawaii State Department of Defense, explainedopens in a new tab that the cause of the fire can’t be determined, but its rapid spread was aided by low humidity and dry vegetation, as well as high winds from Hurricane Dora. At least 36 people have died as a result of the fire, making it the deadliest fire since California’s 2018 Camp Fireopens in a new tab.
The Maui Humane Society has issued a call for SOS fostersopens in a new tab, which they request “when the space in [their] shelter becomes limited due to the high population of animals,” and they “urgently need the community to open their hearts and homes to relieve the animals of shelter life and to open up space for new animals who need to be at the shelter.”
In the aftermath of the fires, they areopens in a new tab “expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process, and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation.” They encourage people who may not have ever fostered before to help, and they assure that the shelter can provide necessities like food, medication, collars, and leashes. All animals on their websiteopens in a new tab are available for immediate adoption or fostering. Locals are also encouraged to bring any small pet carriers that they are not currently using to the Maui Humane Society shelter.
There are also still ways for non-locals and those who can’t adopt or foster to help. The Maui Humane Society is in great need of donations for pet food, pop-up kennels, litter, and emergency kits for animals and families in need. Direct assistance can be given using their Amazon wishlist, and financial donations can also be made through their websiteopens in a new tab. (Due to high website traffic, the Maui Humane Society has provided a second linkopens in a new tab for donations if the first does not load.) Non-wishlist donations will partially go toward medical attention for injured animals found throughout the island.
While the Humane Society shelters found animals, The Greater Good Charities Disaster Response Team is on the ground opens in a new tab caring for burned and displaced pets. Greater Good Charities provides supplies, food, medicine, and emergency transport for pets during extreme weather events. They are also requesting donations to aid their efforts.
