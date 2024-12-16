The Most Popular Cat Names of 2024
From Timotheé to Sabrina, our pets’ names are celebrating this year’s pop culture.
There are a lot of important must-dos when you first bring home a cat — finding a litter boxopens in a new tab they won’t turn their nose up at, buying a cat treeopens in a new tab that doesn’t clash with your couch, investing in pet insuranceopens in a new tab… the list goes on. But one task stands out above all others as the most exciting and the most daunting: choosing a name. The possibilities are endless, and it’s a whole lot of responsibility. Rover combed their databaseopens in a new tab of over one million pet names and compiled the most popular cat names of 2024 — and they found that this year, pet parents got extra creative.
It was a big year for music, which probably doesn’t surprise anyone who was on Instagram the day Spotify wrapped came out — and our cats’ names reflect our favorite pop stars. Styles (as in Harry) had the biggest leap in popularity, up 509 percent. Close behind, Taylor Swift jumped 459 up percent as the star wrapped up her Era’s tour. Cardi B is up 84 percent, Billie (as in Eilish) is up 22 percent, Olivia (as in Rodrigo) is up 7 percent, and Sabrina (as in Carpenter) is up 4 percent.
Others chose to name their cats after the celebrity heartthrobs who took over our TV screens and Instagram feeds in 2024. Jeremy (as in Allen White) is up 71 percent, Butler (as in Austin) is up 23 percent, and Jacob (as in Elordi) is up 10 percent. Among the homages are some names appearing on the list for the first time: Timotheé Meowlamet, Leonardo Dicapmeow, and, simply, Justin Bieber.
For the most part, though, pet parents stuck to the classics. Below are the top 10 girl cat names and top 10 boy cat names in 2024.
Top 10 male cat names
10. Jasper
With Twilight making a cultural resurgence and an upcoming animated series in the works,opens in a new tab we expect to see the rest of the Cullen names make the list next year. For now, Jasper stands alone.
9. Ollie
Some foreshadowing for the runner-up name this year.
8. Jack
Nicholson, Black, Kerouac — and your cat. There are no shortage of iconic Jacks.
7. Simba
For the cat who just can’t wait to be king.
6. Max
Maybe a nod to Maximus, now that Gladiator is back in the zeitgeist?
5. Loki
The name of the Norse trickster god is a good fit for a mischievous cat — or a cat who’s partial to Marvel movies.
4. Charlie
Fun fact: The original meaningopens in a new tab of Charlie is “free man.” Individualistic cats can relate.
3. Leo
The actor? The painter? The astrological fire sign? Whatever your attachment to the name, Leo’s a solid choice.
2. Oliver
It doesn’t get more timeless than this titular Dickens moniker; the name Oliver goes back to Medieval England.opens in a new tab
1. Milo
And, drumroll, the most popular name for boy cats is Milo — a true classic.
Top 10 female cat names
10. Daisy
Nothing like a floral name for a gorgeous cat.
9. Cleo
A name meaning “to praise,” Cleo sums up how we feel about our cats.
8. Willow
A tree-based name for when flowers don’t quite cut it.
7. Kitty
For the pet parent who doesn’t want to overthink it.
6. Nala
Another Lion King reference...maybe in honor of Mufasa: The Lion King?
5. Callie
A name meaning “beautiful” for those extra-cute kitties.
4. Lucy
This popular name means “light” — perfect for the kitten bringing new light to your life.
3. Bella
Another Twilight reference!
2. Lily
…And another floral name!
1. Luna
A pet-parent favorite, Luna is also 2024’s most popular name for girl dogs.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
