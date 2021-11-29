Google’s Pet Portrait App Finds Your Pet’s Historical Doppelgänger

If you’ve ever wondered what your cat would look like during the Renaissance, your time has come.

Finding our pet’s art world equivalent is not a task that we thought we would be embarking upon in 2021 and yet, here we are. Google first introduced the Art Selfie opens in a new tab feature within their Arts & Culture app in 2018 and let’s just say it garnered a lot of attention. Now, our furry family members can join in the fun with Google’s latest Pet Portrait opens in a new tab feature, helping us answer the age-old question: What would my cat look like during the Renaissance?

While the results may leave something to be desired (it’s about as accurate as the Renaissance painting restorations that fall under the category of classic art memes), it’s certainly a fun pass time. Plus, it’s an interesting look into Google’s machine learning algorithm, which will inevitably rule us all someday, much like the pet in your life currently does.

The results may not be something you’ll be jonesing to frame and hang on your wall, but you’ll very likely want to share the final product (you can refresh the app with new pictures and let the comparisons and laughs keep rolling in). Using the social sharing feature, you can present to your loved ones your dog or cat’s historical doppelgänger, a gift we can all be grateful for this holiday season.