Find Out Your State’s Pet-Parenting Superlative

Which one is most attached to their pets, and which pampers them most?

The school year’s wrapping up, and graduates around the world are finding out which one of them is Most Likely to Succeed or has the Best Hair. A little friendly competition never hurt anyone — and man, does it feel good to snag that No. 1 spot. Now, you don’t have to be a student to get in on the thrill.

A new survey of 5,000 dog and cat parents from Banfield Pet Hospital opens in new tab dug into how certain U.S. states excel above the others when it comes to caring for pets — and from Most Likely to Take Their Pet on an Adventure to Most Likely to Prioritize Their Pet’s Needs Over Their Own, they awarded some seriously boast-worthy superlatives.

Regardless of how or if your state ranks, what’s apparent is that wherever we are, pets play an important role in our lives. “One thing we know at Banfield is that while each pet owner has a unique approach, we all share a common passion and love for our pets,” Alea Harrison, chief medical officer of Banfield Pet Hospital, said in a statement. opens in new tab We’re all winners, in other words.

Below are superlatives for 20 U.S. states that are seriously devoted to their pets.

Pet parent superlatives by state

Alaska

Most Likely to Take Their Pet on an Adventure. Sixty-two percent of Alaskans say their pet always wants to explore.

California

Most Likely to Prioritize Their Pet’s Needs Over Their Own. It’s a selfless group over in the Golden State.

Connecticut

Home of the Cuddliest Pets. OK, on our way to Connecticut.

Colorado

Most Likely to Prioritize Their Pet’s Mental and Emotional Wellness — a valiant mission.

Delaware

Most Likely To Use Tech to Manage Their Pet’s Care. Delawarians are living in the future.

Florida

Most Well-Traveled Pets. Pets in Florida have been to the greatest number of other states.

Georgia

Most Likely to Have a Wellness Plan for Their Pet. They’re seriously underrated.

Indiana

Spends the Most Time Being “Homebodies” With Their Pets. There’s really no place like home — especially when it’s where your BFF lives.

Kentucky

Most Likely to Take Their Pet to the Vet. Good work, Kentuckians.

Louisiana

Most Likely to Travel With Their Pet. These dogs and cats are seeing the world.

Maryland

Most Likely to Pamper Their Pet. Thirty-five percent of people in Maryland brush their fur regularly, 32 percent stay on top of their bath routine, 17 percent have done photoshoots with their pet, and 14 percent say their pet has various outfits to wear.

Massachusetts

Most Likely to Celebrate Their Pet’s Birthday. Florida and Maryland were close behind in this category.

Michigan

Most Routine-Oriented Pets and Least Likely to Try New Things. If it ain’t broke...

Minnesota

Most Likely to Thrive at Home With Their Pet and Not Leave the House Without Them. More than half of people in Minnesota say their pet wants to be in the same room as them at all times, and nearly a quarter say their pet goes everywhere with them.

Missouri

Most Likely to Have a Mischievous Furry Friend. Half of Missourians say their pet always wants to explore, and two in five say their pets love walking in new places.

Nevada

Most Likely to Spend the Most Time With Their Pet. Nevadans and their animals are stuck like glue.

Oklahoma

Most Likely to Spend More on Their Pets’ Grooming Than Their Own. There are some luscious manes in Oklahoma.

South Carolina

Most Likely to Never Miss a Flea and Tick Treatment. It’s a non-negotiable for tick-packed states.

Tennessee —

Most Likely to Have More Apps on Their Phone for Their Pet’s Wellness Than Their Own. Thirteen percent use Telehealth services, 10 percent use an activity tracker, and 18 percent use calendar apps to make sure they never miss an appointment.

Virginia

The Most Organized When It Comes to Tracking Their Pet’s Health. Virginians are likely to use notes, list, or spreadsheet to track information related to their pet’s health.