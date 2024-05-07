Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
Share Article
Hey, bud. It’s me — the light of your life — your dog. I was honored, though not entirely surprised, to be chosen as your official wedding witness. Can you think of anyone more qualified? I’ve seen you at your highs and lows. (Thank God the Bumble days are behind us. But let’s be honest, I’m probably the one who sealed the deal.) Sure, your partner likes coming home to you, but coming home to my happy dance? Game changer. After all the relationship milestones we’ve been through together, it only seems appropriate that I’m here for this one.
The inexperienced observer might ponder: Can a dog really serve as a wedding witness? And to that I answer, throw me a bone. Despite our unique bond — and my stellar attributes — I was far from the first four-legged superior being to be enlisted with the task of bearing witness to vows.
Twenty-three states have already legalized the process, as well as Washington, D.C. Who knew bills got passed there? Even my first and third favorite celebrities, Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peeleopens in a new tab, recruited their pup for the duties (my second fave is Air Bud — RIP).
Here are the twenty-three states that know what’s up: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia — plus Washington, D.C.
In these states, all that’s required is a signature confirming the ceremony — but a paw print is also acceptable (and, honestly, should be encouraged). As more people begin to explore the extraordinary idea of involving pets in their wedding ceremonies, having them as witnesses can make for a solid addition. Just please don’t come at me about dogs as flower girls because that is so far below our pay and cuteness-grade it’s insulting.
Look, should I have been in the actual wedding party? Absolutely. But I am OK to settle for the responsibility of witness. So I will summarize what would have been my tear-jerking masterpiece of a best pet speech here: Cheers to the newlyweds, I wish you nothing but a lifetime of happiness and love. And if it doesn’t work outopens in a new tab — two Christmases!
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How Modern Rebel Includes Pets In Millennial Weddings
Wedding planner Amy Shack Egan shares tips and tricks for getting your pup down the aisle.
- opens in a new tab
11 Tips For Including Your Dog In Your Wedding
Whether your pet is walking you down the aisle, playing the role of ring bearer, or entertaining guests at the reception, read this before the big day.
- opens in a new tab
So, You and Your Partner Want to Live Together—But Your Pets Don’t
Your cat can’t hide from the dog in the attic forever. What do you do now?
- opens in a new tab
Is Raising a Dog With Someone Anything Like Raising a Kid Together?
It’s the great puppy versus baby debate.
- opens in a new tab
What Happens When the Love of Your Life Is Allergic to the Other Love of Your Life?
You don’t have to choose between your S.O. and your dog or cat — but here’s what may need to happen.