Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters

In case you need a bit of a breather from the Everything Is Awful All of the Time news cycle, there has been a very important update in the always-comforting realm of “celebrities rescuing adorable pets.” It turns out that Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind such priceless, pearl-clutching cultural moments as Satan Shoes opens in a new tab and a pole-dancing descent into hell opens in a new tab , is downright wholesome when it comes to animals in need.

The lovable “Old Town Road” artist recently announced last week that he’s adopted opens in a new tab a pair of cotton-pawed kittens named Desani and Zephard. He dropped the news in the form of the most adorable photoshoot ever opens in a new tab , in which he’s wearing a new, in-demand Moschino suit, while the felines don matching outfits (albeit with Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style lace collars). “I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up,” he tweeted proudly.

Courtesy of @lilnasx

This is, by no means, his first brush with fur. Four years ago, the rapper-singer adopted a pair opens in a new tab of Bernese Mountain pups. “I have to pick one u guys,” he posted on Twitter, accompanied by a pic of the smiley twosome. (He’d later call them by their names, Seven and Nine.) After 7K-plus retweets and 132K likes, he followed up with the cheeky, “I got both.” But the musician ultimately got a reality check about what it means to adopt two youngins; he went on to recruit the disciplinary services of YouTube trainer Kaelin Munkelwitz opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of @lilnasx