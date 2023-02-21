Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters · Kinship

Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters

“I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up.”

by Nisha Gopalan
February 23, 2023
In case you need a bit of a breather from the Everything Is Awful All of the Time news cycle, there has been a very important update in the always-comforting realm of “celebrities rescuing adorable pets.” It turns out that Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind such priceless, pearl-clutching cultural moments as Satan Shoes and a pole-dancing descent into hell, is downright wholesome when it comes to animals in need. 

The lovable “Old Town Road” artist recently announced last week that he’s adopted a pair of cotton-pawed kittens named Desani and Zephard. He dropped the news in the form of the most adorable photoshoot ever, in which he’s wearing a new, in-demand Moschino suit, while the felines don matching outfits (albeit with Ruth Bader Ginsburg-style lace collars). “I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up,” he tweeted proudly.

This is, by no means, his first brush with fur. Four years ago, the rapper-singer adopted a pair of Bernese Mountain pups. “I have to pick one u guys,” he posted on Twitter, accompanied by a pic of the smiley twosome. (He’d later call them by their names, Seven and Nine.) After 7K-plus retweets and 132K likes, he followed up with the cheeky, “I got both.” But the musician ultimately got a reality check about what it means to adopt two youngins; he went on to recruit the disciplinary services of YouTube trainer Kaelin Munkelwitz.

But his canine love doesn’t end there! Lil Nas X continued to declare he’s a Dog Person by bringing a husky stuffed animal to New York Fashion Week 2022 and teasing his then-upcoming single “Late to the Party” with a campaign that featured the Homophobic Dog meme. 

