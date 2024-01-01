Articles by Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
- health
Seasonal Allergies Are Getting Worse for Dogs—Here’s Why
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
Plus, how to give your pup some relief.
- lifestyle
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
- lifestyle
Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway This Saturday
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells us about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells us about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
- lifestyle
The CDC Has Relaxed Their Rules for Bringing Dogs Into the US—But Not Entirely
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
- lifestyle
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
How Briston Maroney’s Dog Helped Him Stay Calm While Recording His Latest Album
She inspired some of the indie-pop musician’s songs, too.
She inspired some of the indie-pop musician’s songs, too.
- lifestyle
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
Science Says People Pick Dogs That Look (and Act) Like Themselves
Do you have a dog type? Here's why people are drawn to certain pups.
Do you have a dog type? Here's why people are drawn to certain pups.
- lifestyle
Have Animal Rescue Organizations Stayed True to Their Diversity Commitments?
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
- behavior
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odor receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers.
They have up to 200 million odor receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer—Meet the Woman Who Created It
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells Kinship what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells Kinship what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Project Street Vet Is Helping Unhoused Pets—And Their Parents
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
- lifestyle
These Dogs Play a Very Special Role on the Day of the Dead
How the spirited Xoloitzcuintli breed shines on Día de los Muertos.
How the spirited Xoloitzcuintli breed shines on Día de los Muertos.
- lifestyle
18 Places to Crunch the Leaves With Your Dog This Fall
Gorgeous destinations across the US that’ll inspire you and your bestie to get your fall on.
Gorgeous destinations across the US that’ll inspire you and your bestie to get your fall on.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Not Get a Puppy on Craigslist
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
- health
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Sir Darius Brown Makes Rescue Work Look Positively Dapper
This Obama-endorsed, teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.
This Obama-endorsed, teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.
- lifestyle
55 Abused Dogs Rescued in Arizona After Months of Social Media Activism
This grim case continues to take shape as activists condemn the Arizona Humane Society.
This grim case continues to take shape as activists condemn the Arizona Humane Society.
- lifestyle
Allow Lukita Maxwell to Introduce You to Her “Little Gentleman” Cat
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
- health
Hannah Shaw Wants You to Get Your Pet to the Vet
The “Kitten Lady” has partnered with Royal Canin and Uber Pet to help you stay on top of your cat’s health.
The “Kitten Lady” has partnered with Royal Canin and Uber Pet to help you stay on top of your cat’s health.
- lifestyle
Everyone’s Favorite Feline Video Game Is Being Adapted for the Big Screen
Stray is going to become an animated film, thanks to Annapurna Animation.
Stray is going to become an animated film, thanks to Annapurna Animation.
- behavior
This Study Says You Literally Can’t Hide From Your Cat
Happy spooky season.
Happy spooky season.
- lifestyle
Aparna Brielle’s Kitty Is “a Gateway Cat” to Lifelong Pet Parenthood
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
- lifestyle
Corook’s Rescue Dog Gives Them Permission to Have Bad Days
The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.
The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.
- lifestyle
108-Year-Old Woman Says Dogs Are the Secret to a Long Life
She says not having kids — and only dogs — is a huge contributor. Makes you think.
She says not having kids — and only dogs — is a huge contributor. Makes you think.
- lifestyle
Bully’s Latest Album Is a Love Letter to Her Dog
How the Nashville-based artist forever captured the spirit of her best friend and “rock.”
How the Nashville-based artist forever captured the spirit of her best friend and “rock.”
- lifestyle
You Need to Watch All of These Dogs in Music Videos Right Now
If you’re obsessed with Corook’s Tik-Tok favorite “The Dog,” you’ll be happy to discover the rest of the “Pup Pop” genre.
If you’re obsessed with Corook’s Tik-Tok favorite “The Dog,” you’ll be happy to discover the rest of the “Pup Pop” genre.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
- lifestyle
Amrit Tietz’s Dog, Soy, Is Her “First Child”
She’s DJed for Dua Lipa and Lauryn Hill, but these days, nothing beats nesting with her rescue pup and new baby.
She’s DJed for Dua Lipa and Lauryn Hill, but these days, nothing beats nesting with her rescue pup and new baby.
- lifestyle
This Husky’s Death Raised Awareness For Police Violence Against Dogs
Enzo was just one of thousands of dogs killed by cops each year.
Enzo was just one of thousands of dogs killed by cops each year.
- lifestyle
Olivia Holt and Her Pup Roger Get the Zoomies Together
The multi-hyphenate Cruel Summer star is making big moves. Roger just wants pets.
The multi-hyphenate Cruel Summer star is making big moves. Roger just wants pets.
- lifestyle
Dayna Isom Johnson Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Pet Trend Expert
And her pup, Mojo, is her stylish right-hand dude.
And her pup, Mojo, is her stylish right-hand dude.
- lifestyle
Sami Miró’s “Super-Mutt” Sunnie Helps Her Find Her Center
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
- lifestyle
Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters
“I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up.”
“I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up.”